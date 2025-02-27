The star lifestyle expert has joined hands with Mahesh Babu for the ultimate fitness makeover, and he aims to give the Telugu star 'a well-rounded and personalized lifestyle plan that will nurture him now and in the future'.

An actor lives a hectic life. Back-to-back shoots and other commitments can take a toll on an artiste's life. In such a scenario, a lifestyle coach, a health expert and a fitness guru could be useful. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has also now joined forces with a lifestyle guru, Luke Coutinho, for the ultimate lifestyle makeover. Let's learn more about him.

Who is Luke Coutinho?

Luke Coutinho is a globally renowned Holistic Nutrition, Integrative, and Lifestyle Expert. Luke is the co-founder of Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems Private Ltd and Youcarelifestyle.com.

Luke Coutinho is the brand ambassador of PM Modi's Fit India Movement

Luke in a statement revealed that he was appointed as Brand Ambassador for PM Modi's Fit India Movement. He said, "Our Prime Minister has long inspired me with the Fit India Movement. I vividly remember the moment I was appointed as the Lifestyle Ambassador for this initiative." Luke will represent India's leadership in holistic wellness at NXT in Health.

Luke Coutinho and Team Luke have been requested and entrusted with designing and unveiling The Modi Diet and Lifestyle Plan--a first-of-its-kind inspired by the discipline, health, preferences, and lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Luke Coutinho and Mahesh Babu's collab for?

As per the official website of Luke Coutinho, he will be working with Mahesh Babu to give the actor an ultimate makeover, that won't be limited to his look, but also on, 'advanced cellular nutrition and emotional wellness'. In the website, the announcement press release reads, "What we are building with Mahesh Babu goes beyond just physical health to include the emotional, mental, and spiritual self, too. We are creating a well-rounded and personalized lifestyle plan that will nurture him now and in the future. This includes consciously and mindfully working on all five pillars of one’s health like advanced cellular nutrition, adequate movement, quality sleep, emotional wellness, and reconnecting with the spirit."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently working with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra in a key role.

(With inputs from ANI)