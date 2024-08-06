Twitter
Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

This 90s' actor left Hindi films to become the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh'

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 05:54 PM IST

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...
The 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh'
There have been many Indian stars who have gone on to leave Bollywood in search of greener pastures in other industries. But very few have found success outside. There are a few names like Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kabir Bedi who have become legitimate stars overseas. Among them was one star who became the biggest star in Bangladesh, often being compared to Shah Rukh Khan.

The Indian actor who became ‘Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh’

Chunky Panday began as a romantic hero in Hindi films in the late-80s. The actor found success both as a leading actor and second lead in films like Tezaab, Zahreelay, Vishwatma, and Aankhen. But by the early 90s, his stardom in India was waning. By 1994, Chunky felt that he was being offered only the role of the hero’s brother and hence, he took a break from Bollywood. During this time, he went to Bangladesh and began working in the film industry there, soon establishing himself as a top action star there. In a couple of years, Chunky was the top star in the Bangladeshi industry, with many calling him the ‘Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh’, in a reference to Bollywood’s top star of the time.

Recalling how it happened, Chunky told IANS in an interview in 2018, "I was not getting the kind of work I wanted in Bollywood. A friend of mine forced me to do a film in Bangladesh. The money was good and I was desperately in need of money at that time, so I took the offer. It was a sort of stock gamble for me. But my first film became such a huge hit that I never looked back and worked there for five years until I got married in 1998."

Chunky Panday’s return to Bollywood and rise as comic star

In the early-2000s, Chunky returned to Hindi films, doing supporting roles in films like Qayamat, Elaan, and Apna Sapna Money Money. His fortunes turned with the 2010 release Housefull, where his character Aakhri Pasta became iconic. This led to a slew of comic roles due to which he was able to gain a footing in Bollywood again.

