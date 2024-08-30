Meet India's second richest actor, earns Rs 27 lakh daily, richer than Amitabh, Akshay, Salman, Aamir, net worth is..

Shah Rukh Khan made it to the Hurun India Rich list for the first time, joining the likes of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. Reports state that Shah Rukh Khan is the richest actor in India with an estimated net worth of Rs 7,300 crore. But, do you know who is second on this list? India's second richest actor is none other than Hrithik Roshan.

As per Hurun India Rich List 2024, Hrithik Roshan, who has appeared in only 7 films in the last 10 years, has a staggering net worth of Rs 2000 crore, making him the second richest actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from his fee for the films he appears in, Hrithik Roshan's net worth can be credited to the success of his athleisure brand HRX. Hrithik Roshan is also quite popular on social media with 32.3 million followers on Twitter.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' and since then, has ascended the ladder to success rather swiftly.

Before making his debut as lead actor, Hrithik Roshan also worked as an assistant director in 'Khudgarz', 'Koyla', 'Karan Arjun', and 'King Uncle'. Hrithik Roshan reportedly earns Rs 27 lakh daily. He charges Rs 75-100 crore for one film. His annual income is said to be around Rs 260 crore.

Hrithik Roshan also earns through brand endorsements for which he charges Rs 10-12 crores. As for sponsored social media posts, the actor charges Rs 4-5 crore for each one of them. Let us tell you that apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, Juhi Chawla, Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar are also featured on the Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Bollywood Celebrities on the Hurun India Rich List 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and family: Rs 7,300 crore

Juhi Chawla and family: Rs 4,600 crore

Hrithik Roshan: Rs 2,000 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and family: Rs 1,600 crore

Karan Johar: Rs 1,400 crore

