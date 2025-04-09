After making her mark in the South, she forayed into Bollywood with a film opposite one of Hindi cinema's iconic names.

This actress stepped into the film industry at the age of 20 and made waves with her very first movie. The debut catapulted her into stardom overnight. Soon after, she worked in a handful of Kannada films before smoothly transitioning to Telugu cinema. Within a couple of years, she was already sharing the screen with leading South Indian actors.

After making her mark in the South, she forayed into Bollywood with a film opposite one of Hindi cinema's iconic names. However, her initial journey in the Hindi film industry didn’t bring much success, as her early films underperformed at the box office.

Her life changed in 2023 when she starred in a high-octane action film that turned out to be a major commercial hit. Since then, she has been on a winning streak, emerging as one of the most dependable female actors in Indian cinema. In just two years, the combined earnings of her movies have touched nearly Rs 2,500 crore, placing the 29-year-old among the most successful stars in the country.

Her 2023 release, Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, turned out to be a box office juggernaut, collecting Rs 553.87 crore (net) in India despite polarising reviews. She followed it up with Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she was seen alongside Allu Arjun. Released on December 4, 2024, the film was a massive success, netting Rs 1234.1 crore domestically.

In 2025, she played Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava, where she starred opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film earned Rs 598.8 crore (net) across India. Her latest outing, Sikandar, with Salman Khan and directed by AR Murugadoss, is currently running in theatres. Despite a mixed response, it has already raked in Rs 105.72 crore (net). Combined, the net box office total of her last four films stands at an impressive Rs 2,492.49 crore.

Up next, Rashmika will be seen in Thama, a vampire-themed drama from Maddock Films, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and set to release during Diwali 2025. She also has Pushpa 3: The Rampage lined up, continuing her blockbuster streak in the franchise.