Bollywood

Meet India's shortest actor, only 4'8", last three films earned Rs 2200 crore; more than Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh, Salman

Standing 4-feet 8-inch tall, Jaffer Sadiq is also the most profitable actor in the country right now.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

If one were to ask who is the most successful actor on the box office in the last two years, the responses would range from Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth to Yash and Ram Charan. All these stars have had films minting money. But there is one actor – who is not yet a lead star – whose films have grossed more than the aforementioned superstars. And what’s more – at 4 feet-8 inches – he is the shortest mainstream actor in India currently.

Meet India’s shortest actor who beat the collections of Jawan, RRR, KGF 2

27-year-old actor Jaffer Sadiq has emerged as the first choice of many young directors in the Tamil film industry over the last few years. Since 2022, he has appeared in small roles in some of the biggest films. The actor’s last three films have been Vikram, Jailer, and Jawan, all three of which have been massive blockbusters, grossing in excess of Rs 2200 crore combined, higher than what any other actor has managed. Standing 4-ffet, 8-inches tall, Jaffer has also taken the mantle of India’s shortest actor from Rajpal Yadav, who is a little over 5 feet tall.

Who is Jaffer Sadiq?

Born in 1995, Jaffer Sadiq started out as a dancer and choreographer before trying his hand at acting in his early 20s. In his brief career so far, Jaffer is known best for playing gangsters and villainous characters. The diminutive actor was first noted for his role in the Tamil series Paava Kadhaigal in 2020. In 2022, he made his film debut with Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, where he played a henchman of Vijay Sethupathi’s character. The film went on to gross Rs 414 crore. Sadiq followed it up with pivotal roles in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and web series Shaitan. In 2023, he has appeared in supporting roles in Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, both of which have set the cash registers ringing.

Courtesy the mammoth success of these films, Jaffer’s films have earned Rs 2200 crore since the pandemic, more than Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 2100 crore), and even Jr NTR, Ram Charan (both Rs 1300 crore), Yash (Rs 1200 crore), and Rajinikanth (Rs 650 crore).

Jaffer Sadiq’s future projects

Jaffer Sadiq’s impressive box office run is likely to continue into the remainder of 2023 as well. Later this month, Jaffer will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vijay-starrer Leo. Given that the film is expected to make good money at the box office, the actor will only extend his dominance at the box office. In 2024, the actor will appear in Suriya’s untitled project as well as Paradise Circus.

