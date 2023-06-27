Meet India’s richest villain, it’s not Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati, Ashutosh Rana, Mukesh Rishi

In films, the role of villain is sometimes as important as the hero of the film and there are some films in which villains have grabbed more attention than the main leads. It would not be wrong to say that some films are incomplete without a villain. There are many actors in Bollywood and South cinema who have made a name for themselves by playing negative roles. In this article, we will take a look at the net worth of top villains, like Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana, Mukesh Rishi and others.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj has played negative roles in many Bollywood and South films. According to reports, he has an estimated net worth of around Rs 36 crore. Prakash Raj reportedly charges Rs 2.50 crore for a film and he also earns money by producing movies, television shows, and stage shows. Prakash Raj also owns a production company named Duet Movies.

Ashutosh Rana

The net worth of Ashutosh Rana, who is remembered for playing the role of villain in Dushman, is Rs 55 crore. Ashutosh Rana owns a house worth Rs 3 crore in Madhya Pradesh and he is also the proud owner of some luxury cars, including Mitsubishi Pajero and BMW X1.

Mukesh Rishi

Popular villain Mukesh Rishi has an estimated net worth of Rs 41 crore.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati became a household name after playing the role of villain in superhit film Baahubali. He earns over Rs 8 crore annually and Rana Daggubati charges Rs 4-5 crore as the fee for each film. Rana Daggubati’s net worth is around Rs 45 crore.

Ashish Vidyarthi

Ashish Vidyarthi is one of the most popular villains in India. He has acted in more than 300 films in different languages. According to reports, Ashish Vidyarthi’s net worth is Rs 82 crore.