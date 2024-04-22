Meet India's richest star kid, richer than even Salman-Aamir, owns Rs 7300 crore company; not Ranbir, Prabhas, Alia, NTR

India's richest star kid has a net worth of Rs 3100 crore, which makes them richer than even Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

The term star kid has often been used in an almost derogatory fashion over the last few years amid the nepotism debate. While Hollywood has employed the arguably more negative term ‘nepo baby’, India has stuck with the old-fashioned term. And yet, some actors have managed to rise above the debate and make a name for themselves. One of them is the man who has become a star in his own right and is India’s richest star kid.

India’s richest star kid is...

Hrithik Roshan has amassed a massive reported net worth of Rs 3100 crore over the last few years. This makes him the richest star kid in India right now. Hrithik’s wealth far surpasses other successful star kids in the film industry, including Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 345 crore), Jr NTR (Rs 450 crore), Ram Charan (Rs 1300 crore), Prabhas (Rs 250 crore), Varun Dhawan (Rs 50 crore), Alia Bhatt (Rs 550 crore), and Kareena Kapoor (Rs 485 crore). Hrithik’s Rs 3100-crore net worth makes him even richer than A-listers like Aamir Khan (Rs 1850 crore) and Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore).

How Hrithik became richer than even Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Hrithik Roshan is, no doubt, a successful actor. He has delivered hits like the Krissh, War series as well as the recent Fighter, and he charges up to Rs 100 crore per film. But the biggest source of his wealth has been his business venture HRX. The sportswear brand has Hrithik as the founder, face, and one of the biggest investors. As of 2024, the company is worth Rs 7300 crore, giving Hrithik the lion’s share of his immense wealth.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming films

Hrithik was most recently seen in Fighter, which has been the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 so far. The actor is currently filming War 2, which also stars Jr NTR. The film, part of YRF Spy Universe, will be releasing in 2025.

