Meet India's richest heroine, is inactive in Bollywood, her last hit was in 2012, still has net worth of Rs 4600 crore, not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, she is..

Juhi Chawla was one of the biggest stars of Bollywood in 1990s. However, decades later, she's still the richest Indian actress, with net worth of Rs 4600 crores.

In the history of 111 years, Bollywood has seen several female superstars over the decades. Right from Devika Rani, Nargis, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Suraiya, Vyjayanthimala, Waheeda Rehman, Sadhana, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz, Zeenat Aman, to Hema Malini, Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Meenakshi Seshadri, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, and Kangana Ranaut. These names instantly pop when we talk about female superstars.

However, today we will talk about the richest Bollywood actress, who is inarguably the richest Indian heroine. The most interesting fact about her is that she has been inactive in movies for 3 years, and her last hit movie was in 2012.

India's richest heroine is...

As per the Huran India Rich List 2024, Juhi Chawla tops as the richest self-made Indian heroine with a staggering net worth of Rs 4600 crores ($550 million). Juhi individually beat the net worth of Bollywood top heroines, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (approx. Rs 850 crore), Priyanka Chopra (Rs 650 crore), Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone.

Juhi Chawla's last hit was a decade ago

Though Juhi has surpassed the net worth of current lady superstars, her last theatrical release was in 2019 (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga). Her last hit film on the big screen was Son of Sardaar (2012). Despite giving her last hit a decade ago, Juhi is the richest Indian actress due to her successful entrepreneurial ventures.

Juhi Chawla's sources of income

Apart from her acting career, Juhi earned money from her brand commercials. However, her major sources of income have drifted from acting and are now in more business sector.

Juhi is co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan. Juhi was also involved with the film production and is the co-owner of Red Chillies Group (alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aziz Mirza). Juhi also has an extensive hold in real estate assets in India and abroad. She, along with her husband Jay Mehta, is involved in agriculture, wellness startups, and financial instruments.

