It's a common misconception in the entertainment world that comedians don't make as much money as prominent Bollywood stars. According to a few reports, comedian Kapil Sharma is India's richest comedian. not Kapil Sharma or Bharti Singh, it turns out that the richest comic in India is Brahmanandam, a well-known Telugu actor and comedian. With a monthly salary of more than Rs 2 crore, he has a total net worth of Rs 490 crore.

The 67-year-old iconic star has appeared in over 1000 films to date, setting the Guinness World Record for the most movie credits for a living actor. He received the Padma Shri in 2029 for his contribution to art. He is still among India's highest-paid comedic actors.

According to the claims, Brahmanandam was already regarded as one of India's highest-paid comedy actors before well-known names like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and others were well-known. He charges somewhere between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore for his film roles, and Rs 1 crore for brand endorsements.

In addition to this, Brahmanandam is the owner of a black premium Mercedes-Benz, an Audi R8, and an Audi Q7. In addition, he is the proud owner of priceless agricultural land worth millions. Additionally, Brahmanandam has a bungalow in Hyderabad's exclusive Jubilee Hills.

Recently, there were claims that Kapil Sharma have a net worth of Rs 300, to which the actor had responded. In an interview with AajTak, Kapil said (in Hindi), "I have also lost a lot of money… But, truthfully, I don’t think about all this. I know that I have a house, a car, I have a family, and that’s all that matters. Of course, I’m no saint. I won’t turn down good money. But even today, meri sonch salary wali hai. My wife likes spending on things, but I don’t. But she comes from money, so it’s different."

Son of a carpenter, his journey from a lecturer to India’s biggest comedian is incredibly motivating.

He made his television debut in 1985 with DD Telugu's Pakapakalu. Sri Tatavataram was the first movie he appeared in, followed by Satyagraham and Aha Naa Pellanta. He has won six state Nandi Awards, one Filmfare Award South, and six CineMAA Awards during the course of a more than 35-year career.