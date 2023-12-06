Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

The richest child actor in India is worth Rs 8 crore and has worked in a National Award-winning film.

The finances in the film industry have grown manifold from the era when junior artistes and child actors were paid just a few hundred rupees for one film. Nowadays, most popular child actors can rake in lakhs for appearing in a single film. What’s more, they are also social media stars and mint more money through advertisments and endorsements. That is exactly how India’s richest child actor has amassed a net worth of over Rs 8 crore.

Meet India’s richest child actor

Riva Arora, an actress and influencer known for her roles in films like Uri and Chhatriwali, is currently the richest child actor in India. The actress, as per multiple reports, has a net worth of $1 million (roughly Rs 8.2 crore), which puts her ahead of all other child actors in India. Interestingly, Riva got the top spot earlier this year because Sara Arjun – who has a net worth of Rs 10 crore – turned 18 and is hence no longer a child actor. Riva recently bought a swanky luxury Audi car worth Rs 40 lakh.

Riva Arora’s film and OTT journey so far

Riva made her film debut with the 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which she was praised by critics and fans alike. Her scene at the funeral was praised. She has since done small parts in films like Bharat, Section 375, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, as well as web series like Bandish Bandits and TVF Tripling. Riva was last seen in a supporting role in the Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Chhatriwali, which released earlier this year.

The controversy around Riva Arora’s age

Riva’s family maintains that the actress is 16 or 16, having been born in 2006. However, many eagle-eyed fans have pointed to her old interviews from just four years ago where Riva seems to be saying she is nine years old. That would put her year of birth at 2010 and make her 13 years old today. In an exclusive chat with DNA earlier, Riva had addressed the controversy and said, “What do I even say to that? I don’t have anything to say to people who are doubting my age or what I am doing. The people who are giving me love are enough for me.”