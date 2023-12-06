Headlines

'Captain sahab' Shubman Gill meets Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans react

Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

How Does No-Claim Bonus Impact Your Car Insurance Premium?

Expansion Strategies by Ambience Group Promoter Propelling Growth and Reshaping Real Estate Landscapes

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Captain sahab' Shubman Gill meets Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans react

Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

How Does No-Claim Bonus Impact Your Car Insurance Premium?

Indian states currently being ruled by BJP

India's dominance in ICC rankings 

Batters who got dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called 'snowflake' as Animal Twitter account trolls Swanand Kirkire: 'Alphas don't get triggered...'

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

The richest child actor in India is worth Rs 8 crore and has worked in a National Award-winning film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The finances in the film industry have grown manifold from the era when junior artistes and child actors were paid just a few hundred rupees for one film. Nowadays, most popular child actors can rake in lakhs for appearing in a single film. What’s more, they are also social media stars and mint more money through advertisments and endorsements. That is exactly how India’s richest child actor has amassed a net worth of over Rs 8 crore.

Meet India’s richest child actor

Riva Arora, an actress and influencer known for her roles in films like Uri and Chhatriwali, is currently the richest child actor in India. The actress, as per multiple reports, has a net worth of $1 million (roughly Rs 8.2 crore), which puts her ahead of all other child actors in India. Interestingly, Riva got the top spot earlier this year because Sara Arjun – who has a net worth of Rs 10 crore – turned 18 and is hence no longer a child actor. Riva recently bought a swanky luxury Audi car worth Rs 40 lakh.

Riva Arora’s film and OTT journey so far

Riva made her film debut with the 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which she was praised by critics and fans alike. Her scene at the funeral was praised. She has since done small parts in films like Bharat, Section 375, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, as well as web series like Bandish Bandits and TVF Tripling. Riva was last seen in a supporting role in the Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Chhatriwali, which released earlier this year.

The controversy around Riva Arora’s age

Riva’s family maintains that the actress is 16 or 16, having been born in 2006. However, many eagle-eyed fans have pointed to her old interviews from just four years ago where Riva seems to be saying she is nine years old. That would put her year of birth at 2010 and make her 13 years old today. In an exclusive chat with DNA earlier, Riva had addressed the controversy and said, “What do I even say to that? I don’t have anything to say to people who are doubting my age or what I am doing. The people who are giving me love are enough for me.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Get the best deals on cotton towel set on Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Rs 32,500 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Attention Tea Lovers: Uncover amazing deals on Tea Cups on Amazon

Not Shahid Kapoor, but this actor was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice to play Aditya in Jab We Met

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE