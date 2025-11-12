Meet India's richest actress, has net worth of Rs 7000 crore, beats Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone; but has not been active in films from years, she is...

Delhi car blast initial probe reveals HIGH intensity of explosion: Victim's lungs, intestine damaged; head trauma, broken bones...
BOLLYWOOD
You don't need to be active in films or be the top leading heroine to be the richest actress of Indian cinema, and this 90s' female star proved it yet again. This star has not one, but seven income sources.
An actor's success is always measured by the number of hits and flops. Their last releases, box office analysis, and net worth determine their success. However, today, we will discuss the richest Indian actress. She's the one with the biggest net worth, and interestingly, her last theatrical release was in 2019. The model-turned-actor is quite active in films, but she has also had other successful ventures, and that's what makes her the richest Indian actress.
The richest Indian actress is...
Juhi Chawla, the actress who made her debut with Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. This movie marked the start of a fabulous career as Juhi went on to star in several successful films, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Ram Jaane, Yes Boss, Bol Radha Bol, Ishq, Deewana Mastana, and several other films.
How is Juhi Chawla the richest Indian actress?
In the 2025 edition of the Hurun India Rich List, Juhi's net worth is now Rs 7990 crore. Neither Alia Bhatt nor Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif nor Aishwarya Rai, nor South superstar Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sai Pallavi; but Juhi Chawla is the richest Indian actress.
Juhi Chawla's sources of income
Juhi is active in acting, but apart from films, she's also the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with her husband, industrialist Jay Mehta and best friend Shah Rukh Khan. Juhi is a co-founder of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Group, which is a major film production company. Reportedly, Juhi and Jay have a significant real estate portfolio in India. As per the media reports, Juhi and Jay also own two fine-dining restaurants in Mumbai, Gustoso and Rue du Liban.
Juhi Chawla's last theatrical release was 6 years ago
On the work front, Juhi was seen in the movie Friday Night Plan (2023), which premiered on Netflix. In the same year, she was also seen in the acclaimed series The Railway Men. Juhi's last big screen release was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019).