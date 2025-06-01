Sajid Nadiadwala has produced several superhits, but when he made his directorial debut with Salman Khan's Kick, he gave a Rs 350-crore blockbuster, making the only Indian director to score such huge numbers with it's debut.

Bollywood has seen several filmmakers who took Indian cinema to new heights. Their productions and directorials have set a new benchmark, which has even helped the Indian economy. Today, we will discuss one such producer who has been in the industry for 30 years. In these three decades, he has produced several hits, superhits, and blockbusters.

When this producer decided to become a director, he went on to give a Rs 350 crore blockbuster with his directorial debut, becoming the only producer in India who scored such a huge hit with his directorial debut.

Bollywood's biggest producer, who scored a blockbuster directorial debut, is...

Sajid Nadiadwala, the maverick producer, started his career while assisting his uncle at his production house. In 1992, he established Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd. He was 25 at that time. In 1992, he produced Zulm Ki Hukumat with Dharmendra, Govinda, and Shakti Kapoor. The film was adapted from The Godfather, and it went on to become a superhit at the box office. Over the years, Sajid produced several successful films, including Waqt Hamara Hai, Jeet, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2, Highway, 2 States, and Heropanti.

Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut that earned Rs 350 crore was...

In 2014, Sajid made his directorial debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kick. The film was produced under Sajid's banner, and it was the remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name. Kick also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda in key roles. The action-drama was released during Eid weekend, and Bhaijaan's fans called it 'perfect Eidi'. Made in the budget of Rs 140 crores, the film went on to gross Rs 351 crores worldwide, becoming the first director who score such a huge directorial.

Sajid Nadiadwala is bringing the biggest comedy entertainer

On June 6, Sajid Nadiadwala will be bringing the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise. The ensemble slapstick comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, along with 13 other stars. Housefull 5 is mounted on the mega budget of Rs 375 crores, and there will be two versions of the film that will release in cinemas.

Sajid Nadiadwala's net worth

As per several news reports, the net worth of Sajid Nadiadwala in 2024 was estimated to be around Rs 1100 crores (approximately $132 million).