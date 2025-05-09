While he proved to be a lucky charm for Rajesh Khanna and delivered blockbusters alongside stars like Dev Anand, he never became a star himself.

Being typecast in films is not a recent phenomenon; it has been happening since the early days of Hindi cinema. Some actors became known for playing the same kind of role repeatedly. This is the story of one such actor who played the same character in 144 films.

While he proved to be a lucky charm for Rajesh Khanna and delivered blockbusters alongside stars like Dev Anand, he never became a star himself. Let’s talk about this fascinating actor.

If we speak about the most typecast actor in Bollywood, it has to be Jagdish Raj Khurana, famously known as Jagdish Raj. He earned the title of Bollywood’s “police inspector” as he played uniformed roles in countless films. From the 1950s to the 2000s, he acted in over 200 films, playing roles ranging from villains to second leads.

Played the same role in 144 films

Jagdish Raj Khurana holds a Limca Book of Records entry for playing the same role the most number of times—that of a police officer. Over his 46-year-long career, he portrayed a cop 144 times. Born in 1928 in Punjab, Jagdish Raj began his film career in 1955 with Seema, where he had a small role as a doctor.

First time as a police inspector

He first played a cop in the film CID, which turned out to be a hit and earned him much praise. He later went on to feature in films like Madhumati, Kala Bazar, Waqt, Bhoot Bungla, Johnny Mera Naam, and Bobby. For the first 15 years of his career, he mostly portrayed police officers. By the 1970s, he tried experimenting a bit—playing a gangster in Deewaar and a dacoit in Zameer.

However, the love he received for his cop roles pulled him back. He returned to playing law enforcement officers in films like Trishul , Don , Kaala Patthar , and Shakti . By the 1980s and 90s, he began portraying senior police roles such as DSPs and DIGs. His final appearance was in the 2001 film Kasam , again as a senior officer, after which he retired from films. Jagdish Raj passed away in 2013 at the age of 84. His daughter, Anita Raj , is also a well-known actress.

How he became a lucky charm for Rajesh Khanna

Although Jagdish Raj worked in many films, his on-screen pairing with superstar Rajesh Khanna was particularly loved. Whenever he appeared alongside Khanna, the film would do exceptionally well at the box office. They shared screen space in several blockbusters including Joru Ka Ghulam, The Train, Khamoshi, Mehboob Ki Mehndi, Rajput, and Awaam.