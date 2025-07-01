Just 31 years old, this man was discovered lying on his bathroom floor with a thin black line around his neck.

On July 7, 2016, India’s leading paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari, was found dead in his Dwarka home, sending shockwaves through fans and the paranormal community.

Just 31 years old, he was discovered lying on his bathroom floor with a thin black line around his neck. While police called it a case of asphyxiation, many refused to believe it was a simple suicide, especially given the mysterious nature of his work and growing popularity.

From Girl's Night Out to Paranormal Fame

Gaurav, born on September 2, 1984, was best known as the host of MTV’s Girl’s Night Out with Rannvijay Singh, where three women were sent to haunted places to confront paranormal forces. He also featured on shows like Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone, Bhoot Aaya, Fear Files, and Haunting: Australia. As CEO and founder of the Indian Paranormal Society, Gaurav had become a well-known face on both Indian and international platforms, exploring ghosts, UFOs, and unexplained energies.

The Strange Circumstances Surrounding His Death

While the official post-mortem report pointed to asphyxia, fans speculated whether there was something more sinister involved. Just a month before his death, Gaurav had told his wife he felt a strange negative force pulling him, something he was struggling to fight off. Sadly, she didn’t take it seriously at the time, thinking it was work-related stress.

Speaking to The Times of India, officials said, “It is a clear case of suicide. He hanged himself in the bathroom using his wife’s dupatta on Thursday night,” according to Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West).