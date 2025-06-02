Salman Khan is the highest-paid, most-expensive TV actor in India, taking home Rs 60 crore per week for hosting Weekend Ka Vaar at Bigg Boss.

When we think about the biggest TV actors, or the highest-paid actor on Indian television, the first few names that flashes our mind are Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma, Ronit Roy, Dilip Joshi, and Rupali Ganguly. However, as per the latest reports, none of the names mentioned above is the highest-paid or most-expensive TV actor.

The most expensive TV actor is now...

Salman Khan is not just a big name in Bollywood—he's also the highest-paid TV star in India. Many people might guess names like Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa, or even Amitabh Bachchan, but none of them come close to Salman when it comes to TV earnings.

As Hindustan Times reported, Salman charges an incredible Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18, which started airing on October 6, 2024, on Colors TV and JioCinema. Sources close to the show stated that Salman raised his fees last year, and now he takes home a huge paycheck for his work on the show.

Bigg Boss 18 ran for 15 weeks, and it ended with the grand finale on January 19, 2025. Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy, and Salman reportedly earned around Rs 250 crores for hosting the whole season.

Salman has been the face of Bigg Boss for over ten years now. Before him, the show had hosts like Arshad Warsi and Amitabh Bachchan, but the TRPs truly shot up when Salman came on board. When Bigg Boss tried switching to OTT with Karan Johar as the host, the buzz just wasn't the same. Even during times when Salman missed a few episodes due to health issues or film shoots, the show's viewership noticeably dropped.

Clearly, Salman’s presence plays a huge part in the success of Bigg Boss. It’s no surprise that the makers are willing to pay him such a massive amount—after all, he’s the main reason many people tune in every weekend.