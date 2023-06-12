Search icon
Meet India's highest paid OTT actress, it's not Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Sonakshi Sinha,Rasika

Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now set to work with Raj and DK, who have directed The Family Man 2, in Citadel India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a household name after the success of superhit web series The Family Man 2 in which she has played the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter.

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has increased her fees for her upcoming projects. As per a report in Siasat.com, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has demanded a whopping Rs 10 crore as fees for Citadel India. DNA India cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

It is to be noted that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for Citadel India in Belgrade. Samantha recently took to Instagram to share some photos from Belgrade. In one of the photos shared by Samanth, she can be seen with director Raj Nidimoru. She captioned it, “Mood".

Citadel India is a desi spin-off of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s super hit web series Citadel. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are playing the lead roles in the series and the duo recently attended global premiere of the series in London along with Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville.

