Meet India’s highest paid actress and it’s not Deepika, Alia, Aishwarya, Kangana, Anushka, Katrina, Samantha, Nayanthara

Meet India’s highest paid actress and it’s not Deepika, Alia, Aishwarya, Kangana, Anushka

Bollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world and it keeps on producing talented actors every now and then. The fees of Bollywood actors are oidquite high and some of them earn money in millions per project. Take a look at some of the highest paid Indian actresses in 2023:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

According to IMDb, Priyanka Chopra Jonas charges Rs 15 crore to Rs 40 crore per movie/series.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, born 5 January 1986, is one of the most popular actresses in India and she takes home Rs 15 crore to Rs 30 crore per movie.

Kangana Ranaut

Queen star Kangana Ranaut charges Rs 15 crore to Rs 27 crore per movie and is one of the highest paid actresses in the country.

Katrina Kaif

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in India. She takes Rs 15 crore to Rs 21 crore per movie, according to IMDb.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, March 15, 1993, is regarded by many as one of the best actress of the current generation. She has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014. Alia Bhatt, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, charges Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore per movie.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma charges Rs 8 crore to Rs 12 crore per movie, accoridng to a report published in IMDb.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

One of the most successful actresses of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes home Rs 10 crore per movie.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is one of the most popular actresses of South Indian cinema. She is also working with Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film Jawan. Nayanthara charges Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore per movie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu works predominantly in Telugu and Tamil film industries and is a superstar in herself. Her remuneration is Rs 3 crore to Rs 8 crore per movie/series.