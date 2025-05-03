Sharad Kelkar has earned a homegrown name for dubbing Prabhas in the Baahubali franchise and playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji. However, before these films, he was active in television.

When it comes to the highest-paid TV actors, the first few names that instantly come to our mind are Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi, Ronit Roy, and Rupali Ganguly. However, now we have another addition to this list, and he has secured the top position. Yes, a popular actor is returning to TV after eight years, and he has now become the highest-paid TV actor in India. This is a sweet, or rather fruitful homecoming for the actor, as he was earlier busy with his film projects across different languages.

The highest-paid TV actor in India is...

Sharad Kelkar, Maharashtra cha ladka, who is blessed with a good physique and heavy baritone voice, has now beaten TV superstars and become the most expensive, highest-paid actor on TV. Sharad is making his comeback on television with the romantic drama Tum Se Tum Tak, and reportedly, he's charging Rs 3.50 lakh per episode. The upcoming show is 'unconventional romance' between a teenage girl, Anu, and a 46-year-old business tycoon, Aryavardhan (Kelkar). The show has themes of societal judgment, age disparity and class differences, with Niharika Chouksey playing Anu alongside Kelkar.

Sharad Kelkar's career

Sharad started his career in 2001 with the TV show Aap Beeti. Over the years, Sharad did several shows, including CID, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. While working on TV, Sharad did supporting roles in films including 1920 - Evil Returns, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Lai Bhaari, Mohenjo-Daro, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Housefull 4, and Tanhaji.

Sharad Kelkar became a pan-India star by...

Sharad became the voice of Prabhas, and he dubbed for him in the Baahubali franchise. Sharad's heavy voice suited Prabhas' larger-than-life persona, and Kelkar earned nationwide recognition for his voice role. Sharad has also dubbed in several Hollywood films, including Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Guardians of the Galaxy, Furious 7, Mad Max: Fury Road, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Hobbs & Shaw.