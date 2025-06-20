Tulsi Kumar is the richest female playback singer in India. Tulsi Kumar has had a close association with music since she was a child, as she is the daughter of Gulshan Kumar and the sister of film producer Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-Series.

Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Neha Kakkar are considered to be some of the greatest singers in India and some of the richest. The late Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are also popular yesteryear stars, often regarded as the first superstars of the music world. All these singers enjoy a solid net worth and are counted among the richest in India. Some of these singers enjoy more wealth than even Bollywood stars. But, do you know who among them is the richest female playback singer in India?

India's richest female playback singer is Tulsi Kumar

With a whopping net worth of Rs 210 crores and a YouTube channel with 1.16 million subscribers, Tulsi Kumar is the richest female playback singer in India. Tulsi Kumar has had a close association with music since she was a child, as she is the daughter of Gulshan Kumar and the sister of film producer Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-Series. Tulsi Kumar is redefining the legacy of her family by making singing her whole and sole purpose.

Tulsi Kumar not only has impressive credentials as an independent artist, but her home label, T-Series, is also one of India's biggest music labels. Apart from having a Rs 210 crore net worth, Tulsi Kumar also has a stake in the Rs 4000-crore company, which is the Kumar family business.

For the unversed, Tulsi Kumar entered the music industry with the 2009 music video Love Ho Jaaye. Since 2015, she has been married to businessman Hitesh Ralhan. The couple has a son, born in 2017.

Tulsi Kumar's net worth compared to Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Neha Kakkar



If we compare Tulsi Kumar's net worth of Rs 210 crore to other female singers in Bollywood, then Shreya Ghoshal is in second place in this list with a net worth of Rs 185 crore. Sunidhi Chauhan is in third place with a net worth of Rs 100 crores, and Asha Bhosle is in fourth place with a net worth of Rs 80 crores.