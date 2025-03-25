Over the last 40 years, Brahmanandam has built a net worth of Rs 500 crore, which is much more than that of even Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who has a reported net worth of Rs 430 crore. Brahmanandam also holds the Guinness World Record for having the most screen credits (over 1000).

Kapil Sharma is India's most popular comedian and has won the hearts of people through his comedy in shows, stage performances, and films. But today, we tell you about an actor who is not only called the King of Comedy but is India's richest comedian. We are talking about none other than Brahmanandam.

As per multiple media reports, Brahmanandam's net worth is $60 million (over Rs 500 crore), making him much richer than some of India's biggest comedians including Kapil Sharma (Rs 300 crore), Johnny Lever (Rs 280 crore), and Paresh Rawal (Rs 80 crore). Brahmanandam is also richer than some of the biggest superstars, with net worth crossing that of even Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas.

Brahmanandam also holds the Guinness World Record for having the most screen credits (over 1000). Let us tell you that Brahmanandam started his career in 1985. He worked as a lecturer prior to that and also went through extreme poverty during his early years. He is said to charge Rs 1-2 crore for a film even if it's a cameo. He was last seen playing a small role opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

Before entering the film industry, Brahmanandam was a lecturer at AP College in Andhra Pradesh. He started his career as a theater artist in the 80s. His mimicry skills gave him a chance to debut on TV in 1985 and he entered films in 1987.

Over the last 40 years, Brahmanandam has built a net worth of Rs 500 crore, which is much more than that of even Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who has a reported net worth of Rs 430 crore. Ranbir Kapoor (reported net worth of Rs 340 crore) and Prabhas (Rs 300 crore) also trail him when it comes to net worth.

