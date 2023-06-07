Search icon
Meet India’s richest comedian, know his net worth, it’s not Kapil Sharma, Johhny Lever, Paresh Rawal or Rajpal Yadav

South superstar Kenniganti Brahmanandam enjoys a huge fan and he never misses a chance to entertain his fan with his brilliant comedy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

The only aim of the actors is to entertain people with their performances on screen and win the hearts of the audience by portraying different characters. Many of these actors play the role of heroes and heroines in a film, while many become villains to add a new dimension to the story.

But there are some actors, who make the audience laugh with their excellent comic sense. These comedians often have small but powerful roles in films and some of these comedians earn more money than heroes and heroines. In this article, we will talk about five richest comedians of India.

Brahmanandam

South actor Brahmanandam is a popular name not only in South cinema but in the whole country. Kenniganti Brahmanandam enjoys a huge fan and he never misses a chance to entertain his fan with his brilliant comedy. Brahmanandam charges Rs 1-2 crore for each of his films. According to reports, he owns assets worth around Rs 350 crore.

Kapil Sharma

Actor Kapil Sharma, who started his career with stand-up comedy, is one of the most popular artists of India today. Kapil Sharma, who tickles the audience with his comedy, has acted in some films too. According to reports, Kapil Sharma has assets of about Rs 300 crore.

Johhny Lever

Famous comedian and actor Johnny Lever, who made the audience laugh with his acting in many films of the 90s, is still very popular among the people. Johnny Lever is currently the owner assets worth Rs 225 crore, according to reports.

Paresh Rawal

One of the famous and versatile actors of Hindi cinema, Paresh Rawal is not only an actor but also a comedian, politician and social worker. The actor, who has been entertaining the audience with his stellar performances and comedy, has acted in Hindi as well as Gujarati films. Paresh Rawal, who became popular for hiscomic role in the films Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri, currently has a net worth of around 93 crores, according to reports.

Rajpal Yadav

Actor Rajpal Yadav has entertained the audience with several films like Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to reports, Rajpal Yadav is currently the owner of property worth Rs 50 crore.

(Note: All figures taken from reports published in different websites)

