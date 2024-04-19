Meet India's richest actress, who started career with two flops, was removed from multiple films, is now worth...

This actress, who started her career in Bollywood with flops, has now become the richest Indian actress.

Several actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, who started their careers with flops, later ruled the entertainment industry with their powerful performances. Another addition to this list is an outsider, who made her way to the top and is now India's richest actress.

The actress we are talking about started her career in Bollywood with two back-to-back flops, however, later she went on to give several blockbusters and won everyone's hearts not only in India but also internationally. She is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

After winning the Miss World pageant, Aishwarya Rai continued modeling before she decided to become an actress. The actress made her debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar which was a critical success but failed at the box office. She then stepped into Bollywood and starred alongside Bobby Deol in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. The film was a commercial and critical failure. Her next release Aa Ab Laut Chalen also flopped at the box office.

However, this didn't stop the actress from entertaining the audience. She then starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which became a significant turning point in her career. The film went on to be a huge box-office success. The actress then starred in several hits and blockbusters like Mohabbatein, Taal, Devdas, Dhoom 2, and her recent release Ponniyin Selvan I and II.

However, there was also a phase when the actress was removed from multiple films. The actress revealed in an interview with Simi Grewal that she was supposed to do a couple of films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, however, later they didn't happen. The actress said, “Yes, at the time, it was written that we would be working on a couple of films together, and then suddenly, they weren’t happening, with no explanations whatsoever, no, it wasn’t my decision.

The actress added, “You obviously are taken aback, confused, and of course hurt. You wonder about it…You become more aware of what you have heard about, so, what became obvious was that it could happen to me too, with all your apparent box office success, and secure position in the industry.”

According to reports, the actress overnight lost as many as 5 films including Chalte Chalte and Veer Zara. However, she still made her mark in the industry and was later seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. According to reports, Aishwarya Rai has a whopping net worth of Rs 800 crore, making her the richest Indian actress. She reportedly earns Rs 10 crore per film and is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the country.

