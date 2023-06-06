Meet India’s highest paid OTT actor, it’s not Saif, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin, Radhika Apte, Samantha

Viewership of OTT content has grown significantly in India in the past few years with actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others making a mark in the OTT industry.

There are some actors who are doing a lot of good work on OTT platforms and are seen in some of the best shows and movies. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV are now quite popular in India.

Like Bollywood actors, OTT actors are also earning a huge amount of money nowadays with some of them getting paid in crores. Here’s the list of some of the highest paid OTT actors in India.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn was paid a whopping Rs 125 crore for his OTT debut 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', according to reports.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan took home Rs 15 crore for 8 episodes of 'Sacred Games' Season 1.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most popular actors on OTT and according to reports he was paid Rs 12 crore for 'Sacred Games' and Rs 10 crore for 'Mirzapur 2'.

Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee charged Rs 10 crore for the second season of 'The Family Man'.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took home Rs 10 crore for the second season of 'Sacred Games'.

Radhika Apte

The actress was reportedly paid Rs 4 crore for her role in Sacred Games.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Telugu cinema superstar was paid Rs 4 crore for her role in 'The Family Man' season 2, according to reports.