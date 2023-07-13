Meet India’s highest paid music director, working on 6 expensive films, not AR Rahman, Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Keeravani

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has been viewed more than 100 million times across all platforms and fans of the Bollywood superstar are waiting eagerly for the release of the action-thriller. After the stupendous success of Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathan', which released in January, all eyes are now on Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil cinema superstar Nayanthara and the film is also the Hindi debut of music director Anirudh Ravichander.

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has been viewed more than 100 million times across all platforms and fans of the Bollywood superstar are waiting eagerly for the release of the action-thriller. After the stupendous success of Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathan', which released in January, all eyes are now on Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil cinema superstar Nayanthara and the film is also the Hindi debut of music director Anirudh Ravichander.

According to reports, Anirudh Ravichander has charged Rs 10 crore for this film and he has now become the highest paid music director in India, surpassing the fees of music maestro AR Rahman, who charges around Rs 8 crore per film.

Anirudh, 32, who made his music debut with ‘Why This Kolaveri D’ in 2012 with Dhanush, has some of the biggest films under his belt. Along with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' and Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', Anirudh Ravichander is also working on Jr NTR's Devara, Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' and Ajith Kumar's Vidaa Muyarchi. All these films are much-awaited movies of this year.

Anirudh has already proved his mettle in Tamil cinema by composing music for Vijay, Ajith and Rajinikanth in several films. He will enter Bollywood with 'Jawan', but at the moment it is not clear whether he will sign more Hindi films or not.

Anirudh has succeeded in winning the hearts of millions of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and even the Bollywood superstar has appreciated Anirudh’s music. Shah Rukh is also happy with the response to the Jawan trailer and wrote to Anirudh on social media, 'Love you to the moon' (as it can only be seen at night) and back son. Will miss our Vampire Nights.”