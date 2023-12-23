Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Once Kiku Sharda mimicked Dera Sacha Sauda saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Kapil Sharma's show, due to which he was also arrested.

Recently, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Many leaders are expressing their reaction and termed this incident as unfortunate. When the atmosphere got heated, Kalyan Banerjee had to come forward and give clarification and said that mimicry is an 'art' and he did not intend to hurt anyone. Even though he clarified, a controversy has erupted over mimicry. Mimicry was seen as making fun of a particular person whereas, in reality, many mimicry artists in the country are earning huge income by mimicking others.

Today, we will tell you about the top 6 highest earning mimicry artists in the country.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda charges Rs 5 to 6 lakh for an episode in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 82 crore. Kiku Sharda is not only an expert in comedy, but he can also do mimicry. However, once he got embroiled in a controversy for the same reason. Once Kiku Sharda mimicked Dera Sacha Sauda saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Kapil Sharma's show, due to which he was also arrested.

Sugandha Mishra

Sugandha Mishra is not only an amazing comedian and singer, she also does amazing mimicry. You might have seen her mimicking singers ranging from Asha Bhosle to Lata Mangeshkar at some events and even in Kapil Sharma's show. On average, Sugandha Mishra charges Rs 50000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Sanket Bhosale

Sanket Bhosale is Sugandha Mishra's husband, a famous doctor, and also one of the top mimicry artists in India. He is known for his mimicry of everyone from Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan to Farhan Akhtar. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 7 crore.

Ninad Kamat

Looking at Ninad Kamat's face, you would think he is an ordinary actor, but in reality, he is an amazing mimicry artist. If you just listen to his voice, it will be difficult to recognise whether Amitabh Bachchan is speaking or himself. Ninad Kamat is an expert in mimicking every star, from Amitabh Bachchan to Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, and Salman Khan. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 5.5 crore.

Sumedh Shinde

According to reports, Sumedh Shinde's fees range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Sumedh is a doctor by profession, but his fondness for mimicry made him a comedian and mimicry artist. He mimics everyone from Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan and Sonu Nigam.

Jayvijay Sachan

You must have seen Jayvijay Sachan in Kapil Sharma's show. He has impressed everyone with his mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan in the show. Salman and Shahrukh themselves had also praised Jayvijay. Jayvijay also does amazing mimicry of Sachan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ajay Devgan. However, once he received death threats for mimicking Shah Rukh Khan.

