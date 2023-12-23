Headlines

Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

J&K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op

Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

10 most popular global personalities of Indian origin

7 health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

6 Vitamin D-rich dry fruits for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

Meet 3 popular Bollywood actresses who were lookalikes of each other, also shared one more thing in common

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Once Kiku Sharda mimicked Dera Sacha Sauda saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Kapil Sharma's show, due to which he was also arrested.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Recently, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Many leaders are expressing their reaction and termed this incident as unfortunate. When the atmosphere got heated, Kalyan Banerjee had to come forward and give clarification and said that mimicry is an 'art' and he did not intend to hurt anyone. Even though he clarified, a controversy has erupted over mimicry. Mimicry was seen as making fun of a particular person whereas, in reality, many mimicry artists in the country are earning huge income by mimicking others.

Today, we will tell you about the top 6 highest earning mimicry artists in the country. 

Kiku Sharda 

Kiku Sharda charges Rs 5 to 6 lakh for an episode in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 82 crore. Kiku Sharda is not only an expert in comedy, but he can also do mimicry. However, once he got embroiled in a controversy for the same reason. Once Kiku Sharda mimicked Dera Sacha Sauda saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Kapil Sharma's show, due to which he was also arrested.

Sugandha Mishra

Sugandha Mishra is not only an amazing comedian and singer, she also does amazing mimicry. You might have seen her mimicking singers ranging from Asha Bhosle to Lata Mangeshkar at some events and even in Kapil Sharma's show. On average, Sugandha Mishra charges Rs 50000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Sanket Bhosale 

Sanket Bhosale is Sugandha Mishra's husband, a famous doctor, and also one of the top mimicry artists in India. He is known for his mimicry of everyone from Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan to Farhan Akhtar. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 7 crore.

Ninad Kamat

Looking at Ninad Kamat's face, you would think he is an ordinary actor, but in reality, he is an amazing mimicry artist. If you just listen to his voice, it will be difficult to recognise whether Amitabh Bachchan is speaking or himself. Ninad Kamat is an expert in mimicking every star, from Amitabh Bachchan to Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, and Salman Khan. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 5.5 crore.

Sumedh Shinde 

According to reports, Sumedh Shinde's fees range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Sumedh is a doctor by profession, but his fondness for mimicry made him a comedian and mimicry artist. He mimics everyone from Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan and Sonu Nigam. 

Jayvijay Sachan 

You must have seen Jayvijay Sachan in Kapil Sharma's show. He has impressed everyone with his mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan in the show. Salman and Shahrukh themselves had also praised Jayvijay. Jayvijay also does amazing mimicry of Sachan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ajay Devgan. However, once he received death threats for mimicking Shah Rukh Khan.

