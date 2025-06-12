In 1994, when Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released, Farah Khan became the highest-paid person on the sets of the film. Farah Khan once revealed how she was paid Rs 30000 for the choreography of six songs of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, while the lead actor, Shah Rukh Khan, earned only Rs 25000.

Any film that is released in India is not only popular because of its cast or storyline, but sometimes it is the film's songs that make it a super hit. Over the years, special dance numbers in films have gained immense popularity, not only creating a genre for themselves but also for a film's promotion. This means that now, more than ever, choreographers are in high demand. But do you know who is India's highest-paid choreographer? It's not Remo D'Souza, the late Saroj Khan, Ganesh Hegde, Vaibhavi Merchant, or Shiamak Dawar, but Farah Khan, a choreographer-turned-director, one of the leading names in the Indian film industry.

Farah Khan reportedly charges Rs 50 lakh for the choreography of a single song, beating other popular choreographers in India by a mile. Other popular choreographers like Remo D’Souza, Ganesh Hegde, and Vaibhavi Merchant all charge somewhere between Rs 25-50 lakh per song, as per reports.

Farah Khan started working in the film industry when she was just 15 years old. She began her career in 1986 with the film Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya. Farah Khan then gained immense popularity after she worked in the films Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Angaar.

In 1994, when Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released, Farah Khan became the highest-paid person on the sets of the film. Farah Khan once revealed how she was paid Rs 30000 for the choreography of six songs of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, while the lead actor, Shah Rukh Khan, earned only Rs 25000.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Farah Khan once shared, "The film (Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa) was made on a shoestring budget. SRK was paid Rs 25,000 for that film. I was the highest-paid resource in that movie, I want to tell you. I was paid Rs 5,000 for each song in that film, and there were 6 songs. So, I was paid Rs 30,000."

You will be surprised to know that Farah Khan did not have an easy start in the film industry. At the beginning of her career, Farah Khan worked as a background dancer. She danced in the background of Jalwa, which starred Archana Puran Singh.

Farah Khan then earned a name as a choreographer before branching out as a director with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Farah Khan also tried her hand at acting alongside Boman Irani in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. Over the years, she has appeared in several films in cameo and special roles.

As per reports, Farah Khan's net worth is estimated to be Rs 85 crores. On the work front, she was last seen as a judge in Celebrity MasterChef.

