Meet India’s highest-paid actress, charges Rs 1.7 crore for 1 minute, not Alia, Aishwarya, Priyanka, Deepika, Urvashi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu performed on Oo Antava and according to reports she charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Telugu cinema superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in news amind reports that she will be taking a break from films for around a year and will head to the US for treatment and to focus on her health. According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not signed any new films and is also returning advance payments to producers that she had taken from them for working in their projects.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the country these days and she became a household name after the success of Oo Antava (Oo Solriya in Tamil) song from Allu Arjun's superhit film Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha Ruth Prabhu performed on this dance number and according to reports she charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song. This means that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was paid Rs 1.7 crore for one minute, which easily makes her the highest paid actress in the country.

According to a report published in IWMBUZZ, Allu Arjun convinced Samanta Ruth Prabhu to do the song and she had charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for her scintillating dance number. A source told IWMBUZZ, "Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man, Allu Arjun, personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step be changed."

Oo Antava song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and its Telugu version is sung by Indravathi Chouhan. Pushpa: The Rise released on December 17 and earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

 

