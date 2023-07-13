India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Venkat Prabu's film could be Vijay’s last project before the Tamil cinema superstar shifts his focus towards politics and take a break from acting.

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay recently said that he will quit acting after entering politics. The reports of Thalapathy Vijay’s political debut had been around for quite some time and now it has gained pace after Vijay met with some members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) in Chennai. According to reports, Vijay is planning to take a break from acting for three years or the actor may consider quitting the film industry to become a politician. It is likely that Vijay would embark on a march across Tamil Nadu before the release of his much-awaited film Leo.

After Leo, Vijay is expected to begin shoot for his next film with Venkat Prabhu. It is likely that Prabhu’s film would go on floors in November. This film could be Vijay’s last project before the Tamil cinema superstar shifts his focus towards politics.

It is to be noted that Vijay is yet to make any official announcement regarding his political career but some reports had claimed earlier that the actor is willing to launch his own political party in 2024 and contest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026.

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. The action thriller will on October 19. Besides Vijay, Leo’s cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Menon, and Mysskin. Vijay is reportedly getting a huge amount for this film which is being made under the banner of AGS Entertainment. The makers of this have offered him a huge amount to sign the film. According to reports, Vijay is charging Rs 200 crore for the film. However, this news has not been confirmed yet. If Vijay is really charging Rs 200 crore for Leo then this will make him India’s highest paid actor.