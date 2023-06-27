Meet India’s first crorepati singer, traveled in personal train, never repeated jewelry, not Lata Mangeshkar,Asha Bhosle

India’s first crorepati singer, traveled in personal train, never repeated jewelry, not Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle

Born on June 26, 1873, Gauhar Jaan was the first singer to record the first song in India. Her fee was so high that everyone thought twice before asking her to perform. According to reports, when the price of 10 gram gold was Rs 20, Gauhar Jaan used to charge Rs 3000 for recording a song.

It was a dream for the common people to hear Gauhar Jaan's songs, so the Gramophone Company recorded her songs and made them available to the general public. She was even given a personal train when she was invited to sing. Gauhar Jaan used to wear precious gold and silver jewelry and never used to repeat her ornaments. Gauhar Jaan was the first crorepati singer of India.

Even though Gauhar Jaan created history in singing and changed the map of the music industry, her childhood was full of struggle and she spent her childhood in a brothel. Gauhar Jaan faced several issues in her personal life too as she was betrayed by her relatives. According to reports, Gauhar Jaan, who was once a millionaire, died penniless.

Gauhar Jaan was born Eileen Angelina Yeoward to an English father and Armenian mother in Azamgarh. Gauhar Jaan’s parent got divorced when she was just 6.

Gauhar Jaan’s mother Victoria then took her to Benaras, where she received training from some of the greatest music and dance maestros of her time. Victoria then came to Kolkata in 1883 and changed her name to Malka Jaan and Eileen became Gauhar Jaan.

Between 1902 and 1920, Gauhar Jaan recorded nearly 600 songs in over ten languages.