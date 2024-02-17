Meet India's first actress to give Rs 1000 crore film, its not Deepika, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Alia, Priyanka

The film was made on an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore and was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release. Upon its release, it grossed Rs 1,737.68–1,810.60 crore worldwide.

The coveted Rs 1000 crore club in Indian cinema is not a far-fetched dream now. There was a time when being part of such a film was considered an unparalleled achievement. In 2023, 4 films grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, setting new benchmarks. Actresses like Deepika, Padukone, Nayanthara, and Srinidhi Shetty were all lead heroines in these films. But, today, we will tell you about an actress who was the first one to have starred in a film that founded the Rs 1000 crore club.

The actress we are talking about is Tamannaah Bhatia and the film that established Indian cinema in the Rs 1000 crore club was SS Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' which was released in May 2017.

In just 10 days after its release, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' became the first-ever Indian film to gross over Rs 1,000 crore.

The film held this record for a long time after which it was broken by Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' which saw a belated release in China. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Rana Daggubati were also a part of the film.

Tamannaah Bhatia was born in 1989 in Mumbai. In her career so far, Tamannaah Bhatia has starred in over 80 films in 20 years. She primarily works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema.

Tamannaah Bhatia started her career in 2005 with the music video Lafzo Mein from Abhijeet Sawant's album. She later made her acting debut as the female lead in the Hindi film 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra'. She entered Telugu cinema 'Sree' and Tamil cinema with 'Kedi' in 2006.

Tamannaah is now all set to star in the Tamil horror-comedy 'Aranmanai 4'. She will also play a key role in the Hindi action-drama 'Vedaa', opposite John Abraham.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the first actresses to have entered the Rs 1000 crore club with 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

Since SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, five other Indian films have grossed over Rs 1000 crore. These include 'Dangal', 'RRR', 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Pathaan', and 'Jawan'.

