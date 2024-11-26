Anushka Shetty is rumoured to be dating Prabhas for the past many years but both are yet to confirm the same. Apart from Prabhas, Anushka Shetty has often also been linked to two other Telugu superstars, Nagarjuna and Gopichand.

Many actresses in the film industry, both Bollywood and South, have managed to conquer the code when it comes to superstardom. These actresses, despite discussions about their personal lives, have managed to succeed in their professions, earning both wealth and fame. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who is one of the biggest superstars of South cinema today. This actress, known for her undeniable screen presence, was also India's first actress to give Rs 500 crore film at the box office. We are talking about none other than Anushka Shetty.

Many people are unaware that the Rs 500 crore club in the film industry was first established in May 2017 with the release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film grossed over Rs 1700 crore worldwide and gave not only Prabhas but Anushka Shetty superstardom and a pan-India star status. Anushka Shetty has been one of the most bankable leading actresses in the Telugu film industry for over 15 years. She started her film career with 'Super' in 2005 and has never looked back.

Anushka Shetty is also one of the few actresses who has given multiple female-centric super hit films including Arundhati and Rudrama Devi. If we talk about the actress's personal life, she is currently single at 43.

Anushka Shetty is known for her films but also always grabs headlines for rumours of her marriage and link-ups. She is rumoured to be dating Prabhas for the past many years but both are yet to confirm the same. Apart from Prabhas, Anushka Shetty has often also been linked to two other Telugu superstars, Nagarjuna and Gopichand, however, there has never been any comment or justification from the stars' side on the same.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in the 2023 film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Despite having no new releases in over a year, Anushka Shetty is a popular name in the industry and one of the richest actresses in India.

As per Lifestyle Asia, Anushka Shetty's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 133 crore. Her monthly income sums up to Rs 1 crore. Anushka Shetty reportedly charges Rs 6 crore for one film and she annually earns Rs 12 crore from brand endorsements.

