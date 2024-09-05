Twitter
India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Sexual offenders in Tamil cinema may be banned, actors' union proposes strict measures after Malayalam cinema scandal

PM Modi, his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong visit semiconductor facility in Singapore, hold talks with officials

Anushka Shetty has been one of the leading actresses of the Telugu film industry for 15 years. She started her film career with 'Super' in 2005 and has established herself as a bankable star over the years.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 10:23 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet India's first actress to give Rs 500 crore film, has no releases in a year, suffers from rare disease, she is..
Recently, Shraddha Kapoor etched her name in history as she joined the list of elite actresses to star in a film ('Stree 2') that earned Rs 500 crore at the box office. In recent years, films of actresses like Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Srinidhi Shetty have been in the headlines that have crossed this figure. But not many people can guess the name of the first leading lady to star in a film that established this club and she also comes from South cinema and not Bollywood.

The 500 crore club in Indian cinema was established in May 2017 when SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' crossed this figure within its first week at the box office. The film grossed over Rs 1700 crore worldwide and for some time it was also the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. In this, along with Prabhas, Anushka Shetty also impressed everyone with her acting.

Anushka Shetty has been one of the leading actresses of the Telugu film industry for 15 years. She started her film career with 'Super' in 2005 and has established herself as a bankable star over the years. 

Anushka is one of the few Indian actresses who led two female-centric movies that were huge hits. 'Arundhati' and 'Rudrama Devi' are two great examples through which the actress made her mark.

Anushka Shetty has also worked in several other big hit films in both Telugu and Tamil. These include the two biggest hits of the Indian film industry, 'Baahubali I: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali II: The Conclusion'.

If we talk about the actress's personal life, she is currently single. Even at the age of 42, there is no news related to her marriage but her fans are eagerly waiting for this special occasion. She is rumoured to be dating Prabhas for the past many years but both are yet to confirm the same. 

Anushka Shetty recently also revealed that she suffers from a rare laughing condition called “laughing disease". It's medically termed as pseudobulbar affect (PBA) which is characterised by sudden and uncontrollable episodes of laughter or crying.

Anushka Shetty, in a recent interview with Indiaglitz, revealed how she lives with this rare laughing condition. "I have a laughing disease. You might wonder, ‘Is laughing a problem?’ For me, it is. If I start laughing, I can’t stop for 15 to 20 minutes. While watching or shooting comedy scenes, I literally roll on the floor laughing, and the shoot has been halted many times," she was quoted as saying. 

READ | This film, made 4 times with same name had superstars, only one became superhit, no actor could compete with..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
