Just last year, 'Leo' became the 7th film of Thalapathy Vijay, to collect more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. His 7 consecutive films have been blockbusters, reportedly earning over Rs 2000 crore at the box office.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 07:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet India's first actor to charge Rs 200 crore for a film, its not Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Prabhas, Allu Arjun
Thalapathy Vijay is a South superstar who has worked in many superhit films over the years. His upcoming film 'The Greatest Of All Time' (marketed as GOAT) is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It will be released worldwide on September 5. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, and Jayaram in important roles. Vijayakanth is also set to make a cameo appearance with the help of AI. 

The film was officially announced in May 2023 under the tentative title 'Thalapathy 68'. It is the production house's 25th film and is made on a budget of Rs 300-400 crore. Earlier there were reports that Thalapathy Vijay is being paid Rs 150 crore for his double role in the film 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), however, now producer Archana Kalpathi has revealed the remuneration of the actor for the film.

As per an interview given to Galata, producer Archana Kalpathi has revealed that Thalapathy Vijay was paid a whopping Rs 200 crore for his role in ''The Greatest of All Time'. This makes him the highest-paid actor in India, more than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, and Aamir Khan, among others.

Producer Archana Kalpathi also explained the production's decision for Thalapathy Vijay's staggering fees and said that the high pay is due to the actor's gigantic box office growth across markets and his ever-increasing market value over the past few years. 

Just last year, 'Leo' became the 7th film of Thalapathy Vijay, to collect more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. His 7 consecutive films have been blockbusters, reportedly earning over Rs 2000 crore at the box office.

The producer also shared that the Thalapathy Vijay film has already earned major profits for the makers as it has recovered more than its budget through pre-release business (satellite, digital, music, and theatrical rights). 

'The Greatest of All Time' film trailer was released on August 17 and became the most-watched Tamil film trailer in 24 hours with 33 million views.

