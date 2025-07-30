Meet India’s first actor who was offered Rs 1 crore as fee but rejected it because..., it's not Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Rajinikanth, name is..

A Rs 10 lakh increase in the fee should have made K.C. Bokadia rethink about starring Amitabh Bachchan; however, he did the opposite. The producer offered Rs 1 crore to Amitabh Bachchan for Aaj Ka Arjun, the first time in Bollywood history that such a big amount was offered to an actor.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Aamir Khan are a few actors who are popular for charging over Rs 100 crore per film. With pan-India films, big budgets, and superstardom coming into play, it is not uncommon for Indian actors to ask for a hefty fee. Today, we will tell you about one actor, Bollywood's first ever, who was offered Rs 1 crore as a fee.

Who was the first Bollywood actor to be offered Rs 1 crore?

The first Bollywood actor to be offered Rs 1 crore as a fee was none other than the Shehenshaah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. With his strong voice, personality, and the 'Angry Young Man' avatar, Amitabh Bachchan has been a superstar in the Indian film industry for over 50 years now. Despite his films not doing well in the 1980s, Amitabh Bachchan has never lost his star power, which is why in 1990, when producer K.C. Bokadia wanted to direct his first film called Aaj Ka Arjun, he only wanted Amitabh Bachchan to star in it and even offered him Rs 1 crore as a fee.

K.C. Bokadia was keen on casting Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role for Aaj Ka Arjun. When he contacted Big B's manager, he was told that the superstar charged Rs 80 lakh, despite K.C. Bokadia being aware of Amitabh Bachchan's actual fee being Rs 70 lakh.

A Rs 10 lakh increase in the fee should have made K.C. Bokadia rethink about starring Amitabh Bachchan; however, he did the opposite. The producer offered Rs 1 crore to Amitabh Bachchan for the film, the first time in Bollywood history that such a big amount was offered to an actor.

Why did Amitabh Bachchan reject Rs 1 crore fee offer?

Despite being offered Rs 1 crore as a fee, Amitabh Bachchan eventually charged just Rs 70 lakh, which was his usual fee. He also became close friends with K.C. Bokadia during Aaj Ka Arjun's filming and so chose not to take extra money.

Aaj Ka Arjun, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada, was made on a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. It earned more than Rs 10 crore worldwide and was declared a superhit.

