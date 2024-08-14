Twitter
'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Where is UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi now? Find out her current posting

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

This actress challenged norms, refused to take the Supporting Actress award, and became the female superstar of India.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 07:18 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...
Vyjayanthimala's still from Sangam
From Sridevi to Rekha, there were many actresses who over the years gained much fame and became superstars of Indian cinema. However, before them, there was an actress who ruled on the hearts of the actors and the audience with her beauty and acting skills. 

The actress we are talking about didn't shy away from wearing a bikini in the 50s and was known as one of the female superstars of India. Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor were in love with her. She is none other than Vyjayanthimala. 

OIP-2024-08-14-T071402-125

Vyjayanthimala is regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest actresses and dancers. She made her acting debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai, and followed this with a role in the Telugu film Jeevitham. Her first work in Hindi cinema was the social guidance film Bahar but she gained stardom with the movie Naagin. In her career of 21 years, the actress starred in several hit films and ruled over three industries, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. She was one of the actresses who didn't shy away from wearing bikinis in the 50s. 

She was also one the first South Indian actresses to wear a swimsuit on screen, a bold move considering she came from an orthodox Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family in Chennai. While she received immense fame in her professional life, she was equally criticised for her personal life. The actress was criticised for falling in love with married men. She was linked with Dilip Kumar and it was reported that Dilip Kumar was so much in love with her that he handpicked the shade of sarees she would wear for each scene in their 1961 film Gunga Jumna. 

Not only this, she was also called a home-breaker when after working with Raj Kapoor in Sangam, rumours were rife that the two had started seeing each other. Raj Kapoor was already married with kids at the time and it allegedly caused a huge rift in the Kapoor household. However, later in her memoir, the actress called it a 'publicity stunt' by Raj Kapoor's PR. 

The actress played Chandramukhi, a tawaif with a heart of gold in the movie Devdas, for which she also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Mature beyond her years, a proud Vyjayanthimala refused to accept the award, claiming she was as much a leading lady as Suchitra Sen (who played Paro).

Later, Vyjayanthimala married Raj Kapoor's family doctor, Chamanlal Bali. While getting treatment from Dr Bali, she fell in love with him. Both became so serious and sure of each other that a married Dr Bali got divorced and married Vyjayanthimala.It was reported that the doctor's wife demanded a huge amount to divorce him. He told this to Vyjayanthi Mala and said that it is not a matter of giving so much money. Then the actress herself offered to pay the money and according to rumors, the actress paid that amount of alimony.  After marriage, Vyjayanthimala gave up her acting career and moved to Chennai. However, between 1968 and 1970, she shot for those films which she had signed before her marriage.

