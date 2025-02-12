Neil Nitin Mukesh has been surrounded by Bollywood actors since childhood. The actor was born to singer Nitin Mukesh and is the grandson of singer Mukesh. Neil Nitin Mukesh debuted as a child artist in Vijay (1988) where he shared the screen with superstars like Rajesh Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor.

Many actors in the film industry start their careers as child artists but fail to maintain their stardom after growing up, as lead actors. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who belongs to an influential film family and made his debut in Bollywood as a child actor. However, when this actor tried his luck in films as a lead actor, he could not become successful. We are talking about none other than Neil Nitin Mukesh, who has distanced himself from films after back-to-back flop films but still lives a luxurious lifestyle, still earning crores.

Neil Nitin Mukesh has been surrounded by Bollywood actors since childhood. The actor was born to singer Nitin Mukesh and is the grandson of singer Mukesh. Neil Nitin Mukesh debuted as a child artist in Vijay (1988) where he shared the screen with superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Hema Malini.

In 2007, Neil Nitin Mukesh made his acting debut as a lead star with Johnny Gaddaar. Despite the presence of veteran actors like Dharmendra, Zakir Hussain, Vinay Pathak, and Govind Namdev, the film became a super flop, earning just Rs 5.68 crore at the box office. After his debut, Neil Nitin Mukesh worked in many films back-to-back, but all his films failed one after the other at the box office.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who made his Bollywood debut in 2007, tried to make a roaring comeback last year with R Madhavan starrer Hisaab Barabar, however, he failed to leave a mark. In his career spanning over 15 years, he has given more than 11 flop films.

Neil Nitin Mukesh now maintains a quiet distance from Bollywood but there has been no significant impact on his earnings because of this. Neil Nitin Mukesh, fond of a luxurious lifestyle, still earns crores of rupees.

Neil Nitin Mukesh now runs his own production company. According to media reports, the actor's net worth is around Rs 40 crore. Neil Nitin Mukesh is also the owner of many luxury cars, watches, and bungalows. He has been married to Rukmini Sahay since 2017. The couple are parents to a daughter, Nurvi Neil Mukesh, who was born in September 2018.

READ | Meet Bollywood villain, India's highest paid actor who was richer than superstars, was replaced from Amitabh Bachchan's superhit film due to.., film earned Rs..