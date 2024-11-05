BOLLYWOOD
This director used to walk from Malad to Andheri and would have to choose from food or travel on his Rs 35 salary.
Emraan Hashmi said in The Dirty Picture, "Har picture ka ek hi hero hota hai- director". There is a reason why the director is called 'The captain of the ship'. The director is the visionary who transcribes script into reality, who takes out the artiste from an actor and presents their best to the audience.
Today we will discuss a mad, maverick director who redefined mass entertainers in Bollywood. He is good with comedy and excellent in action. He started his journey as an assistant and later became one of the biggest money-maker in Bollywood. At present, he is the biggest director of Indian cinema. He's none other than Rohit Shetty.
Why Rohit Shetty is India's biggest director?
With the release of his latest directorial, Singham Again, Rohit scored his 10th 100-crore grosser in Bollywood. Till now, no director had such an amazing track record of having ten 100-crore grosses. Speaking about Singham Again, the ensemble actioner minted Rs 139 crores in four days.
Rohit Shetty on Singham Again
Watch Singham Again trailer
Rohit Shetty's Rs 100 crore grosses are
Before Singham Again, Rohit Shetty breached the Rs 100 crore mark with Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.
When Rohit Shetty had to choose between food and travel
Rohit is the son of legendary action director M.B. Shetty. However, after his father passed away in 1982, Rohit and his mother struggled for daily survival.
In an interview with Curly Tales, Rohit revealed that he used to walk from Malad to Andheri for work. Due to extreme crises, he had to choose between food and travel. Rohit said, "It was not an easy journey actually. People think that since I'm from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just Rs 35. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes I had to miss food and sometimes travel. I also started walking on the set." Rohit's Singham Again is currently running in cinemas.
Also read: KGF director Prashanth Neel reveals why Salaar clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'We apologise to...'
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
After India's 0-3 loss against New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan calls Gautam Gambhir...
Meet India's biggest director, gave 10 Rs 100-crore films, once had no money to eat; not Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali
Internet fuming over BIZZARE fan reaction in Diljit Dosanjh concert, netizens say, 'better if asteroid hit earth'
BIG revelation on Imane Khelif, Olympic gold medallist boxer's medical repot leaked, it confirms…
Meet man, who served 120 types of tea at Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, he is from...
Meet man who built Rs 152000 crore company, donated Rs 100 crore, now set to lead US firm as...
Visa Uncertainty: Impact of US polls on global talent
Virat Kohli turns 36: IPL franchises send heartwarming birthday wishes to legendary India cricketer
Aishwarya Rai rejected this film which made Karisma Kapoor superstar, movie became blockbuster, also starred...
Meet Sanjay Verma, the new DGP of Maharashtra who replaced Rashmi Shukla
Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a metallic gown at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere, fans feel 'something is missing'
America's educational crossroads: How 2024 election could reshape immigration, security, education for Indian students
Anushka Sharma shares FIRST photo of Akaay, Vamika to celebrate Virat Kohli’s birthday
'Special moment': Virat Kohli receives hand-painted Lord Hanuman portrait from fan for 36th birthday, WATCH here
Tells about political space given to extremist forces in Canada: EAM Jaishankar on Hindu temple incident in Brampton
Devara Part One OTT release: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's actioner will premiere online, but there's a catch
Has Sania Mirza moved on after her divorce from Shoaib Malik? Her latest post about 'miracle' sparks rumours
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan quietly visits Mumbai temples for his son's..
Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar is in awe of Avinash Mishra, comments on muscular body, says 'when he removes his...'
'Marriage is facing...': Bachchan family expresses displeasure with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur's affair rumours
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma drink special water that costs Rs 4000 per litre; know its health benefits
CAT 2024 admit card to be out today at iimcat.ac.in; know release time, steps to download
KGF director Prashanth Neel reveals why Salaar clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'We apologise to...'
Vikas Divyakirti UPSC Tips: Check strategy to crack IAS exam, aspirants should study for...
Video of Pakistani man putting hand into chained tiger's mouth goes viral, social media reacts
Shalini Passi reveals her husband's connection to Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, they were..
SC upholds validity of UP madrassa law, says it does not violate principle of secularism
US Presidential Elections 2024: What time do the polls close; when will the results be known?
US Election 2024: Kamala Harris' ancestral village in Tamil Nadu offers prayers for her success; WATCH video
Citadel: Honey Bunny first review out! Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s spy spin-off hailed as ‘blockbuster’
'Salman Khan abused me daily': Somy Ali makes SHOCKING allegations, claims to be tired of actor's '8-night stands'
Ex-India legend asks Rohit Sharma to be removed as captain for BGT, names THIS player to lead instead
US Elections 2024: What if there is a tie between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris? Who will become President?
I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan says he wants to say 'sorry to everyone I've hurt', trailer leaves fans emotional
'Apologise at our temple or pay...': Salman Khan gets another threat on Mumbai police helpline, sender claims to be..
Amid extra-marital affair allegations, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly makes FIRST public appearance with husband Ashwin
'Expect Canadian government to...: PM Modi condemns Canada Hindu temple attack, calls it cowardly attempts to...
Elon Musk shares controversial post on X amid US election results, video goes viral
Mukesh Ambani's company earned Rs 15393 crore last week, his net worth now stands at...
Chhath Puja 2024: Know about Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, Usha Arghya, date, timings and puja vidhi
Virat Kohli Birthday: Legendary batter turns 36, here's a look at his incredible milestones
When Ratan Tata met his first true love after 50 years, went for dinner together, know who she was
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into PHYSICAL fight with Avinash Mishra, Vivian D'sena, viral video leaves fans divided
Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at trolls who body-shamed her: 'If you guys...'
Who is Ahoo Daryaei, Iranian girl arrested for stripping to her underwear in protest and where is she now?
India-China disengagement: Indian Army successfully conducts patrolling of key point in eastern Ladakh's Depsang
Meet IFS Abhishek Bakolia, husband of Apala Mishra, who left medicine for UPSC, got AIR 9 but didn't become IAS due to..
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains in 'severe' category; Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk record AQI at...
Two fall prey to Narayana Murthy and Mukesh Ambani's deepfake videos, lose Rs 80 lakh: Report
Abhishek Bachchan makes BIG statement amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'Will always be...'
Salman Khan worked in this film against everyone's will, called his character 'loser', made for Rs 10 crore, it earned..
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward sea ahead of US election
'I am not one of...': Aishwarya Rai's viral statement on relationships amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours
‘Rupali Ganguly destroyed my family, slept in my mom's...': Anupamaa fame’s stepdaughter makes SHOCKING accusations
US Elections 2024: Who all are on Donald Trump’s radar for investigation if he wins in 2024? Harris, Obama and more
Deepika Padukone romances Hrithik Roshan in Bikini, looks sizzling hot in UNSEEN viral video
Chhath Puja 2024: Top 50 wishes, What'sApp messages, quotes to share with your loved ones
Meet Caroline Emmons, Ratan Tata's 'first love' with whom he couldn't marry due to...
Who is Rohan Jaitley, frontrunner to replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary?
World’s most expensive human tooth is valued over Rs 3000000, it belonged to…
Viral video: Little girl’s adorable dance to Lisa Haydon’s 'Manali Trance' impresses internet, watch
SC to deliver its verdict on pleas against Allahabad HC order scrapping UP madrasa law today
Piyush Mishra, Rahul Gandhi on their upcoming music tour Udankhatola; share details about Ballimaaraan band | Exclusive
DNA TV Show: Why Election Commission changed Assembly by-elections' dates
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan film gives tough fight to Singham Again, earns Rs...
Days after imposing fine on Anil Ambani, Sebi now issues Rs 130 crore demand notices to...
Singham Again box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's action thriller crosses Rs 200-crore mark globally
Thailand announces indefinite visa-free entry for Indian travellers
Amaran box office collection day 5: Sivakarthikeyan film beats lifetime earnings of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, earns Rs...
Meet daughter of billionaire, who studied in UK, now works in Rs 32770 crore Indian company as...
MUDA case: Lokayukta police summon Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for questioning on...
This city is 4000 years old, belongs to bronze age where 500 people lived, it is located in...
India's first superstar was bigger than Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna; started as unpaid extra, was Amitabh Bachchan's...
Kamala Harris has been the President of US before? Here's when and how
Meet son-in-law of billionaire whose net worth is Rs 38690 crore, he co-founded...
RG Kar rape and murder case: Kolkata court frame charges against prime suspect Sanjay Roy, trial to begin from...
What is elimination inflammation diet that helped Vidya Balan lose weight?
This actress cried on sets, was denied her fees while working with Sunny Deol: 'I was young and wanted to...'
Shah Rukh Khan feels breathless after quitting smoking: Know withdrawal symptoms, how to manage them
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal takes action on vendor for mislabelling mushrooms at Hyperpure warehouse
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance shares fell by 3%, loses Rs 50205 crore in one day due to...
‘Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma should retire if…’: Ex-India pacer makes BIG statement ahead of BGT series
Empowering Pharma with AI, Analytics: Accelerating Drug Discovery, Optimizing Healthcare Outcomes By Rajesh Munirathnam
Rajesh Munirathnam’s Journey: From Senior Developer to Leading AI-Powered Data Initiatives in Data, Analytics, and AI
Amitabh Bachchan trolled for old tweets on Aishwarya Rai amid her divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan: 'He didn't...'
IAF's MiG-29 crashes near Agra in Uttar Pradesh, pilot ejects safely, court of inquiry ordered
Artificial Intelligence for Next Generation: The Contributions of Vishesh Pamadi to Personal Assistant Architectures
Driving Growth and Monetization at Zendesk: A Conversation with Darshit Thakkar
Can air pollution make you fat? Know how high AQI impact your health
Locanto Addresses Challenges and Innovations in Indian Education System
Freedom At Midnight teaser: Mahatma Gandhi asks Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to leave throne for Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Nita Ambani stuns in floral co-ord set while Anant, Mukesh Ambani go casual in Dubai
Meet engineer-turned-IAS officer, IIT graduate, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, secured AIR...
Indian Railway to launch this 'SUPER APP', passengers can now..., know details here
Who is Rashmi Shukla, IPS officer whom EC removed as Maharashtra DGP?
This village in India allows men to have two wives, living under one roof due to…
AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Australia beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to take 1-0 lead in series
Singham Again’s sole aim is to entertain, it’s not Hindutva propaganda
Delhi pollution: 'Why firecracker ban was not implemented during Diwali,' SC asks police, govt
IPL 2025 mega auction likely to be held in Riyadh on these dates