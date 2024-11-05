This director used to walk from Malad to Andheri and would have to choose from food or travel on his Rs 35 salary.

Emraan Hashmi said in The Dirty Picture, "Har picture ka ek hi hero hota hai- director". There is a reason why the director is called 'The captain of the ship'. The director is the visionary who transcribes script into reality, who takes out the artiste from an actor and presents their best to the audience.

Today we will discuss a mad, maverick director who redefined mass entertainers in Bollywood. He is good with comedy and excellent in action. He started his journey as an assistant and later became one of the biggest money-maker in Bollywood. At present, he is the biggest director of Indian cinema. He's none other than Rohit Shetty.

Why Rohit Shetty is India's biggest director?

With the release of his latest directorial, Singham Again, Rohit scored his 10th 100-crore grosser in Bollywood. Till now, no director had such an amazing track record of having ten 100-crore grosses. Speaking about Singham Again, the ensemble actioner minted Rs 139 crores in four days.

Rohit Shetty's Rs 100 crore grosses are

Before Singham Again, Rohit Shetty breached the Rs 100 crore mark with Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

When Rohit Shetty had to choose between food and travel

Rohit is the son of legendary action director M.B. Shetty. However, after his father passed away in 1982, Rohit and his mother struggled for daily survival.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Rohit revealed that he used to walk from Malad to Andheri for work. Due to extreme crises, he had to choose between food and travel. Rohit said, "It was not an easy journey actually. People think that since I'm from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just Rs 35. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes I had to miss food and sometimes travel. I also started walking on the set." Rohit's Singham Again is currently running in cinemas.

