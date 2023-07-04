Meet IIT-ian, who quit job in software firm to enter films, is now a National Award winner, worked on Sacred Games

Meet IIT-ian, who quit job in software firm to enter films, is now a National Award winner

Varun Grover is an Indian writer and lyricist popularly known for his award-winning lyrics of the song Yeh Moha-Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Lag Ke Haisha. He is an IIT-ian who wrote the script of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan and Sacred Games.

Born on January 26, 1980, Varun Grover was brought up in Sundernagar, HP. His father was a military officer and his mother was a schoolteacher. Varun studied Civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi and before coming into Bollywood, he worked in a software firm.

He started by writing for television shows like Dus Ka Dum, Oye It’s Friday, and The Great Indian Comedy Show, but he was waiting for his chance to write for films. He finally got his break with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur wherein he penned the lyrics for chartbuster songs like Womaniya, Hunter, and Jiya Tu. He is also known for writing the lyrics for Shah Rukh Khan's film Fan's song Jabra Fan.

Then in 2015, He went on to write the critically acclaimed film Masaan which won the prestigious International Federation of Film Critics Award. Not only this, Some of his other notable works include Udta Punjab, OTT Hit show Sacred Games, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, etc. He also wrote the lyrics of the song Chitthi from the super hit movie Sita Ramam. Varun Grover has also featured in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar.

Also, he is one of the 30-odd stand-up comedians in India and a lyrics writer and screenplay writer for the Hindi film industry. He also runs the comedy group Aisi Taisi Democracy with Sanjay Rajouri and Rahul Ram. Varun Grover announced his directorial debut last year titled All India Rank which stars Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha and had its World Premiere at The International Film Festival of Rotterdam in February.

