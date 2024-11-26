The Hindi film industry is a cultural melting pot where people from all areas and all walks of life work together.

Many actors have pursued sports as an integral part in their lives before turning to acting. Sports is anyway a tool to maintain fitness which is the prime most necessity in the show business. Some of them also go a long way in the film business.

Sagarika Ghatge, who impressed everyone with her stellar performance in the film Chak De India, is one of them. Before enacting the character of Priti Sabharwal in the Shah Rukh Khan hit, she was actually a national-level player of field hockey. It was because of her understanding of the game that she was chosen to play one of the central characters in Chak De India. Her training was quite evident in her portrayal of a top hockey player.

Connected to the royal family of Kagal through her father Vijaysinh Ghatge, Sagarika is married to one of India’s most celebrated cricketer Zaheer Khan since 2017.

On the work front, Sagarika’s debut was Chak De India only. Then she went on to work in notable films like Miley Naa Mily Hum, Fox and Rush. Apart from Hindi, she has also worked in Marathi and Punjabi films. Her last film appearance was in 2017 film Irada. Sagarika has also worked in TV and web series. Her last acting appearance was in telefilm Footfairy (2020).

She keep making public appearances with husband Zaheer Khan.

