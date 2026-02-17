FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Meet Hiya, viral Sharmana girl launched by Akshay Kumar, paired opposite Rohan Mehra in India's first AI-powered song, hails from background of...

Akshay Kumar launched Hiya and her music video, featuring Rohan Mehra, in India's first music video, Sharmana, shot entirely at a virtual production with advanced AI integration.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Hiya, viral Sharmana girl launched by Akshay Kumar, paired opposite Rohan Mehra in India's first AI-powered song, hails from background of...
Akshay Kumar launched Hiya with Sharmana
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar launched the young debutant Hiya with her music album Sharmana. In the song, Hiya featured with television star Rohan Mehra. The song marked the arrival of a promising new face in the industry. The visually path-breaking music video was unveiled by Khiladi Kumar with a special event in Mumbai. 

The song features Hiya opposite actor Rohan Mehra and has been conceptualised, sung, composed, and directed by Ramji Gulati. Presented by Desi Tadka Music, Sharmana is India's first music video shot entirely at a virtual production studio with advanced AI integration — setting a new benchmark in music video storytelling.

About Hiya

An aspiring fashion model and actor, more than a striking screen presence, Hiya brings a natural flair for style and expression. She blends artistic creativity with intellect and discipline, setting herself apart in the competitive world of fashion and performance. As per the reports, from a young age, Hiya has been conscious of her individuality and rights, shaping her into a clear-thinking and confident personality. 

Hiya's educational background

Academically accomplished and globally exposed, Hiya began with a science background before studying fashion styling and marketing at the Style Coaching Institute, London. She further pursued a Nutrition Certification from Clean Health Fitness Institute, Australia, and is currently undertaking Business Strategy studies at Harvard Business School. An avid reader with a keen interest in human psychology and global cultures, she continuously seeks growth, refinement, and evolution.

Hiya on making debut with Sharmana

Expressing her excitement, Hiya said, “The scale and vision of Sharmana are truly unique. Being part of a project that experiments with new technology while telling a strong visual story has been incredibly special for me.” As she steps into the spotlight, Hiya is not just beginning a career — she is building a journey shaped by discipline, intelligence and ambition

