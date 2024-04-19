Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

This actress, who is all set to star in Rs 200 crore project, started her career in Bollywood with a super flop debut.

Many star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others had an easy launch in the industry and are now entertaining the audience with their films. Another such star kid, who is the niece of a star director, is all set to star in a big-budgeted web series, despite a flop Bollywood debut.

The actress we are talking about is the granddaughter of a popular Bollywood director who launched Rekha into the industry. The actress made her debut alongside another star kid and though their performances were appreciated by the critics, the film tanked at the box office. She is none other than Sharmin Segal.

Sharmin Segal is the daughter of editor Bela Segal and granddaughter of popular Bollywood filmmaker Mohan Segal. The actress' mother is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sister and thus she is his niece. The actress made her grand Bollywood debut with a romantic drama film alongside Meezaan Jafri, son of Jaaved Jaaferi.

The film was produced by Sharmin's uncle and hit filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Though her performance in the film was loved by the critics as well as the audience, the film failed to perform well at the box office and collected only Rs 3 crore worldwide.

Sharmin Segal completed her acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, New York. In a 2019 interview, Sharmin opened up about being fat-shamed as a teenager. She mentioned that she was overweight as a teenager and claimed that she was made fun of in school till she graduated. The actress further added that she was bullied for over 15 years and that she wasn't confident.

Before entering films, the actress also worked as an assistant director with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is now all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most ambitious project Heeramandi which also marks his OTT debut.

The series is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore and boasts of an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha and Fardeen Khan in key roles. The series is set against the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s, Heeramandi is about the lives of tawaifs living in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. The series is set to release on Netflix on May 1.

