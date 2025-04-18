Leena Chandavarkar, who worked with superstars Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt, and Raaj Kumar, was once the biggest rival of Hema Malini and Mumtaz.

In the 80s, many Bollywood actresses ruled the hearts of fans with their acting and beauty. One of them was Leena Chandavarkar, who worked in advertisements before coming into films. When superstar Sunil Dutt saw her, he decided to sign her opposite him in Man Ka Meet. After this, Leena Chandavarkar's golden journey began, and she started achieving success in films. However, very few people know that Leena Chandavarkar's personal life was full of ups and downs. Her first husband died a few days after their marriage. Leena Chandavarkar became a widow at just 25.

Leena Chandavarkar was a superstar in the 60s and 70s and left many projects midway before her marriage, but fate played such a cruel game that she became a widow just 11 months after her wedding. Leena Chandavarkar wanted support from her family members during this tough time, but they only blamed her.

Leena Chandavarkar remained strong through all her life's tragedies and made a return to the film world. Soon, she fell in love with Kishore Kumar and married him, becoming his fourth wife. But this marriage too did not work in her favour. Kishore Kumar was more than 20 years older than her. They had a son named Sumeet. But when Kishore Kumar died in 1987, Leena Chandavarkar became a widow again at age 37.

Leena Chandavarkar, who worked with superstars Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt, and Raaj Kumar, was once the biggest rival of Hema Malini and Mumtaz. When Leena Chandavarkar got married the first time, she was just 24. At the peak of her career, she had an arranged marriage with Siddharth Bandodkar, brother of Shashikala Kakodkar, the then Chief Minister of Goa, Daman and Diu, and the son of late Dayanand Bandodkar, the first Chief Minister of Goa, Daman and Diu. Just 11 days after the marriage, her husband Siddharth suffered an accidental gunshot wound, leaving her a widow.

Leena Chandavarkar is 74 now and lives with her son Sumeet, her stepson Amit Kumar, and his wife.

