Meet Harsh Mehta, Malaika Arora's rumoured boyfriend, 17 years younger than her, diamond merchant; they were first spotted at...

Malaika Arora has once again sparked buzz about her love life after being spotted multiple times with diamond merchant Harsh Mehta, fuelling fresh dating rumours. Neither has addressed the speculation, which comes after her split with Arjun Kapoor and past marriage to Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora, who regularly finds herself in the spotlight for her personal life, has once again stirred curiosity on social media. From her marriage and subsequent divorce with Arbaaz Khan to her long-term relationship and breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, her love life has consistently remained a topic of public interest.

Malaika Arora appears to have found new companionship following her split with Arjun Kapoor. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star recently sparked dating rumours with 33-year-old diamond merchant Harsh Mehta after the two were seen together at Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert on October 29. They were spotted interacting throughout the show and later left the venue together, prompting fresh speculation about their relationship.

Adding to the buzz, Malaika and Harsh were seen again on Wednesday afternoon (November 26) at the Mumbai airport. Though they avoided being photographed side by side, paparazzi captured them exiting the same terminal one after the other. Malaika, who celebrated her 50th birthday this year, walked ahead, while Harsh followed behind, keeping his face partially covered with a mask.

Interestingly, upon reaching the parking area, Malaika entered her car first, and moments later, Harsh was seen getting into the same vehicle — despite both attempting to maintain distance while in public.

As of now, neither Malaika Arora nor Harsh Mehta has responded to the ongoing dating rumours. Malaika and Arjun Kapoor began their relationship in 2018 and went their separate ways in 2024. Before that, she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. The former couple, who share a son, Arhaan Khan, separated in 2016 after 19 years of marriage and finalised their divorce the following year.

