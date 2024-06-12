Twitter
Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 07:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Govinda, Salman's co-star, 90s’ favourite child artiste, who has only 1 hit in last 9 years; is now working as...
Omkar Kapoor back pose (Image: Instagram)
Many actors like Sridevi, Rekha, and others started their careers as child artistes and later became superstars. However, there is one actor, who was the 90s favourite child artiste, however, he now has only 1 hit in the last 9 years. 
 
The actor we are talking about has worked with Salman Khan, Govinda, Aamir Khan, and other superstars, however, he is now away from Bollywood and is working in television and OTT series. He is none other than Omkar Kapoor. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 Shows (@zee5shows)

 
Omkar Kapoor started his career with Masoom, where he received immense popularity as a child artist and became the most favourite child artist of that time. He went on to work in Hero No. 1 alongside Govinda, Judwaa wherein he essayed the role of Young Raja, Aamir Khan's Mela, Anil Kapoor, and Sridevi's son in Judaai. 
 
After working in several films as a child artistes, Omkar Kapoor made his debut as the lead in  Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which also starred Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Sonnalli Seygall. The film emerged to be a super hit. However, Omkar Kapoor's next film, Jhootha Kahin Ka flopped at the box office. 
 
Apart from films, the actor has also been a part of several web shows and films including Bhoot Purva, and Bhram. In 2020, Kapoor played the role of Neel in the Zee5 short film Forbidden Love: Arranged Marriage and Abhijit Verma in the MX Player web series Bisaat among others. The actor, however, had his last hit in 2015, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and after that, the actor hasn't had any hit in 9 years. 
 
He was recently seen making a cameo in the television show Angan Aapno Ka which airs on Sony Sab. The actor is currently seen in the OTT series La Vaste which also stars Abhishek Chaudhary, Rajesh Bonik. Helmed by Sudeesh Kanaujia and written by Sudeesh Kanaujia, Aditya Verma, the thriller series is available to watch on ZEE 5. 
 
