Ritu Shivpuri, daughter of veteran actors Om and Sudha Shivpuri, followed in her parents' footsteps after first entering Bollywood. Ritu Shivpuri made her debut opposite Govinda with the 1993 film Aankhen, which made her an overnight star. Aankhen was the highest-grossing film of that year and gave a promising start to Ritu Shivpuri's career. However, despite all the professional success, when push came to shove, Ritu Shivpuri is one actress who not only put her career at stake for the sake of her family but also stood by her ailing husband without any hesitation or complaints.

Ritu Shivpuri garnered immense fame after romancing Govinda in the film Aankhen. After her successful debut, Ritu Shivpuri went on to work in several other films, including Aar Ya Paar, Hum Sab Chor Hain, Bhai Bhai, Kaala Samrajya, Lajja, and Hadh Kar Di Aapne, among others.

However, after 12 years in the film industry, Ritu Shivpuri quit acting in 2006 to focus on her married life. Ritu Shivpuri is married to Hari Venkat and has three children.

Ritu Shivpuri steered her career towards television after quitting films. But it's not as easy as it sounds. As per multiple media reports, Ritu Shivpuri was interested in making a career in South films after a successful stint in Bollywood; however, before she could do that, her husband fell ill.

In an old interview, Ritu Shivpuri once mentioned how she had gotten a golden offer to work in many films when her husband was ill and undergoing treatment. However, Ritu Shivpuri could not take up the offer, and when she tried to make a comeback, everything was on the verge of collapse.



Ritu Shivpuri's husband, Hari Venkat, had a tumor in his back, and at the time, the actress felt that it was important to prioritise her husband over her career. Ritu Shivpuri decided to take a break from the acting world to help her husband heal. When Ritu Shivpuri finally returned, her stardom was over. After this, she started doing TV shows.

When Ritu Shivpuri took a break from films, she reportedly started working as a jewelry designer to save her family. After her children grew up, Ritu Shivpuri made a comeback in 2016 with Anil Kapoor's show 24: India. She was last seen in Netflix's crime drama thriller television series Class and the Hindi film Kooki starring Ritisha Khaund, Rajesh Tailang, Dipannita Sharma, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

