Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a name that needs no introduction, rose to fame due to her immense talent and relentless hard work. Although she won the Miss World title in 2000, her journey to stardom wasn’t a smooth one.

Despite her early success, the road to becoming a global icon was filled with challenges. Priyanka Chopra has always been open about her struggles and journey to success. She faced many challenges early on, including being shouted at by directors and even being dropped from movies.

But instead of giving up, she grew stronger and learned from her mistakes. Today, she stands as an inspiration to many women and is a top choice for filmmakers, proving that with hard work, dreams really can come true.

During her teenage years in the United States, Priyanka Chopra faced racial challenges and was bullied by an African-American classmate for being Indian. Despite this, she pushed through the difficulties, using them as fuel to become stronger and more determined in her journey.

Froze her eggs:

Priyanka Chopra once shared that she decided to freeze her eggs at the age of 30, following her mother’s advice. At the time, she hadn't yet met the person she wanted to have children with and was focused on her career. Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist, played an important role in guiding her through this decision.

While speaking to Dax Shephard on his podcast Armchair Expert, “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn, telling me ‘just do it’.”