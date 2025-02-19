Here's everything you need to know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law Shrima Rai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World contest in 1994. However, she isn't the only beauty queen in her family. Her sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, is also a stunning diva and won the Mrs India Globe title in 2009. Shima is married to Aishwarya's brother, Aditya Rai, with whom she shares two sons, Shivansh Rai and Vihaan Rai.

Born in Mangalore and raised in Philadelphia, United States of America, Shrima Rai was a successful banker but she decided to quit her banking job and become a fashion, beauty, and lifetsyle influencer. She has 1 lakh and 38 thousand followers on Instagram, as of now. Her Instagram bio reads as "Digital creator - Showcasing homegrown brands, style & beauty reviews, my weight loss journey." She also has a dedicated YouTube channel, where she regularly posts beauty, fashion, and lifestyle videos.

Talking to Elle India, Shrima shared challenges of being a content creator. She said, "I think managing to keep up with the algorithm can be tricky at times, as well as keeping up with the pace of social media work while finding a balance offline. Being a social media creator is an extremely demanding job, as one needs to constantly create content on various platforms (Instagram and YouTube). It’s even more challenging if you love aesthetics, work on brand deadlines, and create relatable content too. All these things require constant time and effort."

Shrima Rai and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan don't follow each other on Instagram. The former doesn't even like being compared with the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress and avoids sharing pictures with the latter on her Instagram. The last time Aishwarya appeared on Shrima's profile was when Shrima had shared some throwback pictures from her wedding on her and Aditya Rai's anniversary May 2024.