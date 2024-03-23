Twitter
Bollywood

Meet former beauty queen who was once a superstar, quit films when heroes refused to work with her, she is now..

Apart from being crowned Miss India 1988, in the same year, Shikha Swaroop also won a gold medal in the All India Pistol Shooting Championship. Shikha Swaroop also played badminton on a national level.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who garnered fame through their work in both films and television but later distanced themselves from the world of glitz and glamour to pursue a different life. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was good in any field that she entered into. She earned a lot of fame from modelling and then acting in films and television serials. However, this actress quit the industry after establishing herself and chose a different path.  

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Shikha Swaroop who was born in October 1970. Shikha Swaroop won the Miss India International title in 1988. 

Apart from being crowned Miss India 1988, in the same year, Shikha Swaroop also won a gold medal in the All India Pistol Shooting Championship. Shikha Swaroop also played badminton on a national level. She was a supermodel in her time and did more than 400 shows in India and abroad. 

One of the reasons why Shikha Swaroop's career never took off the way she expected was also because of her height. At 5 feet 11 inches tall, she was the tallest actress at the time due to which many actors also refused to work alongside her. Her career suffered a setback not only because of her height but also when she became seriously ill.

For the unversed, Shikha Swaroop was seen in many Hindi films in the 1990s as a lead in 11 movies, some of which were multi-starrers. She is best known for her role in the television serial 'Chandrakanta' which garnered her a lot of fame. 

Shikha Swaroop was last seen acting in 2012 when she played the role of Kaikeyi in the Zee TV show 'Ramayan'. After 2012, Shikha Swaroop moved away from the acting world. She works as a motivational speaker now and shares her insights on different subjects through her knowledge. Shikha Swaroop is leading a quiet and content life now along with her husband  Rajiv Lal who she married in 1992.

