Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Many actors and actresses in the film industry become popular, work with superstars, and earn a name for themselves not only in Bollywood but also on TV, but soon, they quit the world of glitz and glamour for a greater purpose. Today, we will tell you about Ruby Bhatia, a popular actress, VJ, and television show host, who quit acting at the peak of her career to 'find God'.

Ruby Bhatia, raised in Ajax, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto, spent most of her life in Canada. She first came into the limelight when she won the Miss India Canadian Peagant. She was also a contestant at Femina Miss India 1994, where Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen finished first.

After coming to India, Ruby Bhatia went on to become a VJ for Channel V. She made her television debut in 1997 with 'Yeh Hai Raaz' but then quit the show midway. She is also popular for her role in Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Despite enjoying such success, Ruby Bhatia is now living a life of anonymity. The actress, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn's 2008 film 'Halla Bol', herself revealed that she quit acting and moved to India to 'find God and attain salvation'.

Talking to Ujjawal Trivedi in his podcast, Ruby Bhatia revealed how she remained silent for years. "I thought one day I would find God and I did find him," she said.

She further added, "I wanted to live a peaceful life and keep my mind calm. I left everything to fulfill these wishes."

For the unversed, Ruby is a happiness life coach now and helps people for which she reportedly charges Rs 1000. She also has a YouTube channel. Over the years, Ruby Bhatia said that she has been approached by Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss', and Ekta Kapoor, but she is happy to be away from the world of glitz and glamour.

As for her personal life, Ruby Bhatia was first married to singer Nitin Bali for three years. They got divorced in 1999. In December 2009, she got remarried for a second time to Ajit S Dutta. Ruby Bhatia has two children - Krishna and Vishnu.

