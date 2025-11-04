Meet flop star kid whose father did over 500 films, his career ended in just 4 films, has worked with Rishi Kapoor, his name is...

Kamal Kapoor was one of the most renowned Bollywood artistes from 1960-1980. He did over 500 films. However, his son, Kapil Kamal Kapoor failed to live up to his father's legacy.

Kamal Kishore Kapoor was one of those veteran Bollywood actors whose very presence commanded attention. Just one look from him could make heroines on screen tremble. Over the years, he played both heroes and villains, but destiny had something else written for him — his true fame came from portraying unforgettable villains. While he dreamt of being a leading man, it was his sharp eyes, deep voice, and intense screen presence that made him one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable antagonists.

Known as the brown-eyed villain of Bollywood, Kamal Kapoor appeared in more than 500 films and left a lasting impression in every single one of them. He had that rare ability to breathe life into every role he took on — whether he was scheming in the shadows or standing tall as a dignified patriarch.

Kamal Kapoor

However, his son Kapil Kapoor couldn’t quite follow in his father’s footsteps. Like his father, he too stepped into the film industry with big dreams, but luck wasn’t on his side. Kamal Kapoor, meanwhile, continued to rule the silver screen with his powerful performances and remains a name people still remember fondly today.

Kamal Kapoor with his son, Kapil Kamal Kapoor

Kapil tried his hand at both acting and direction, working on a total of four films, two of which he also acted in. Later, he moved behind the camera and produced a few well-known films like Rishi Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein (1977), Pukar (1983), and Chor Pe Mor (1992). But despite his efforts, he couldn’t match the charm or success of his father.

After a few unsuccessful attempts in cinema, Kapil Kapoor quietly stepped away from films and turned his attention to television, where he went on to produce several shows. Interestingly, not many know that Kamal Kapoor was closely related to the legendary Kapoor family — he was the cousin of Prithviraj Kapoor, which makes him part of the same lineage as Raj Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Kamal Kapoor may no longer be with us, but his legacy as one of Hindi cinema’s most respected and versatile actors continues to live on.